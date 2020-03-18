Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s upcoming fifth season will be its last

And it doesn’t have anything to do with COVID-19!

Since premiering in late 2018 Netflix’s animated reboot of the ‘80s series She-Ra: Princess of Power has garnered much critical acclaim for its inclusivity and complex storytelling and a devoted following of fans both young and old. But Adora’s journey is nearly complete, as showrunner Noelle Stevenson has announced that the upcoming fifth season will be its last.

In both good and bittersweet news for fans of the show, you will get a definitive ending. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stevenson confirmed that the series always intended to end after its fifth season, and that all its major story beats will be wrapped up as planned. This also goes a long way in explaining how the series was able to drop a new season with such regularity, albeit with season’s two and three having a much smaller episode count, while maintaining consistency with its storytelling.

As Stevenson told EW:

“It has been such an incredible journey so far just getting to share these seasons that are already out and seeing the reactions. I do feel very lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen. The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am.”

I hope they are too, because too few fan-favourite series go out on their own terms, and it’s good to see one that does.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s thirteen-episode-long fifth and final season will premiere on Netflix on 15 May.

Last Updated: