Netflix’s The Babysitter sequel debuts next month! Title, first-look images and more revealed

Ah, 2017! The good old days when all you had to worry about was that the pretty and incredibly cool older babysitter you had a crush on wasn’t part of a satanic cult with her douchebag friends and didn’t want to kill you as part of a deal they all made with the devil to get whatever they wanted by spilling the blood of the innocent! Confused? Then for some reason you haven’t yet watched the bloody fun (emphasis on the blood) comedy-horror The Babysitter which was a huge smash hit for Netflix in 2017 and introduced the world to the super-talented Samara Weaving as the titular child-sacrificer Bee. Well, you better catch up quickly as a sequel is on the way… very soon!

Originally announced back in 2018, Netflix has finally revealed details for the follow-up which has now been officially titled The Babysitter: Killer Queen and will be penned by American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana. Original director McG is back behind the camera, while Judah Lewis will reprise his role as Bee’s twelve-year-old babysitting charge Cole. Also back are Emily Alyn Lind as Cole’s neighbour and Ken Marino and Leslie Bibb as his parents, while cast newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, and more.







Unfortunately, Weaver isn’t coming back, but the members of her cult – played Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, and Andrew Bachelor – are, which doesn’t quite make sense given how the first film ended with a bunch of dead. Well, they all look pretty not-dead in the first batch of images that have been released. Clearly, there are some twists in store for us, as can be attested by the official synopsis.

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Here’s the first surprise though: The Babysitter: Killer Queen is set for release in less than a month! While the original film was a Halloween holiday release, this new entry will debut on Netflix on 10 September just in time for… Sewing Machine Day? Ok then.

Whatever the reasons Netflix had for moving up the expected release schedule for The Babysitter: Killer Queen (which is sure to feature some classic rock tracks given that title), I couldn’t care. I’m just happy that we’re getting it soon. I really loved the first film and cannot wait for the sequel.

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

