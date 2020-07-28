Netflix’s The Witcher is getting a prequel series

A whole lot of us tossed a virtual coin to our Witchers when Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the famed fantasy book series from Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski debuted in December 2019 (holy crap that feels like years ago!). The Witcher was a gigantic smash hit for the streaming service as it introduced Henry Cavill in the fan-favourite role of Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster-hunter aka a witcher of few words but plenty of action. While it had a few issues, the eight-episode series adaptation from creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was still damn fun sword and sorcery action though.

According to Netflix, the show was viewed by over 76 million people in its first month of release alone. That level of success prompted Netflix to not only greenlight a second season but quickly also announce a spinoff animated movie. Apparently, that’s still not enough Witcher-iness for Netflix though, as it was revealed that a live-action prequel series is now also in the works! Titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, this new show will be set far in the past and detail the origin of the very first monster-hunting Witcher.

Ever wondered how the first Witcher came to be?



Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part, live action The Witcher spinoff series, set in the 1200 years prior to its story. Brought to you by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. https://t.co/He0LIILHbv — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 27, 2020

Hissrich is returning to pen this spinoff but will be joined by Declan de Barra, an Irish musician who transitioned into screenwriting including stints on CW’s The Originals and Marvel’s Iron Fist, before writing one of the first season episodes of The Witcher, the very important “Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials” (He also wrote and performed four tracks on the official soundtrack). By going back this far into the franchise’s past, Hissrich and Declan are actually freeing themselves up a bit narratively as even Sapkowski’s books have been very vague about this particular origin story. When asked if Sapkowski is involved in developing this section of the mythology, Hissrich responded with a very unequivocal “Hell yes.”

This has been the toughest secret to keep! I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my… https://t.co/SGzrf4WbxZ July 27, 2020

As to when we can expect to see The Witcher: Blood Origin? Well, I’m guessing it’s still a while off as we’ve heard nothing further about casting and pre-production. Not to mention the fact that this will probably only drop after season two of The Witcher has been released, which won’t get here until probably late 2021. Just this Sunday past, reports emerged (via ComicBook.com) that thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production after just five weeks of filming, season two will only resume shooting later next month and is expected to only conclude in early 2021. Some guesstimates based on how long post-production work took on season one would peg season two for a release no sooner than August 2021.

As for the animated spinoff movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, it will follow Vesemir, a father figure to Geralt, and details his own early days as a Witcher. Beau DeMayo, who also wrote on The Witcher season one, will write the movie, with the animation being handled by Studio Mir, the acclaimed Korean production house that previously gave us the brilliant Legend of Korra. There’s no release date set for it yet.

