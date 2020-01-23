Netflix producing a Witcher anime film

It appears that over the last month or so, a lot of people have tossed a coin to their Witcher. Over 54 million people to be exact, making the first season of Netflix’s epic fantasy adaptation the biggest original series debut in the streaming platform’s history. And with that kind of success, you can be damn sure you’re going to get more of Geralt of Rivia’s adventures on-screen. And no, I’m not talking about the second season of the show.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Announced via Netflix’s geek-centric NX Twitter account, a brand new The Witcher anime film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is in the works. Lauren Hissrich, showrunner of the massively successful live-action show starring Henry Cavill, will be penning the film alongside fellow The Witcher series writer Beau de Mayo. There aren’t any story details revealed yet other than a description that the anime film “is set to expand the world of The Witcher as it explores a powerful new threat facing The Continent.” That could mean anything from Hissrich and co could be adapting one of the many original stories from author Andrzej Sapkowski or coming up with something on their own.

Animation is being handled by the acclaimed South Korean animation house Studio Mir, which has already given us the brilliant The Legend of Korra, as well as the fourth season of The Boondocks and Netflix’s own Voltron: The Legendary Defender. I’m a big fan of their work, so I’m really excited for this film… whenever we get to see it as there’s no release date yet.

And with season two of the live-action show not even in production yet, you may need something to tide you over until then. Well, I have just the thing as full The Witcher soundtrack will be available on Spotify as from tomorrow, while everybody’s favourite earworm, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”, is out right now!

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long?



The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.



"Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

Last Updated: