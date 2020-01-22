The Witcher is on track to be Netflix’s most successful series debut

Netflix’s The Witcher was a lot of fun, wasn’t it? I enjoyed Cavill’s stoic Geralt, and didn’t find the twisted timelines especially confusing, though I’m not as fond of the condensed stories and frankly awful dialogue writing. I think the show tried to do too much in to short a span. Muddying what could and rightly should have been a more profound, protracted experience. Still enjoyed the heck out of it though – and it seems that many, many others did.

According to Netflix’s latest earnings reports (sent out to shareholders), The Witcher’s on track to be Netflix’s most successful first Season of anything, ever.

“During December, we also launched The Witcher, which is tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever. Through its first four weeks of release, 76 million member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill,” Netflix says. “As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit.”

Toss a coin to you…oh god not again. By way of comparison, other Netflix originals have done well, but not quite as well. While they’re for later seasons, Season 2 of the stalkery psychological thriller You is expected to net 54 million account views within its first month, while Season 3 of The Crown had 21 million people catching up on royal affairs from decades ago – up 40 per cent over the last season.

It’s just a reminder that Netflix not only makes and funds some exceptional content, but that people are actually watching it. As for what’s coming up this year, according to Netflix there’s a lot in store for Q1’20:

“Great content grows engagement among our members, which we believe drives word-of-mouth, improves retention and grows paid memberships. We have many exciting releases for Q1’20 including returning seasons of Sex Education, Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, the Spanish series Elite and Korean historical zombie thriller Kingdom, as well as action film Spenser Confidential (starring Mark Wahlberg) and the movie sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. New original series include the recently released Messiah and the buzzy docu-series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez and the upcoming I Am Not Okay with This.”

