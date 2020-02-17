New behind the scenes footage from The Matrix 4 teases new powers for Trinity

When news broke of Warner Bros making a fourth Matrix movie, I had mixed feelings. On one side, I was a big fan of the first movie – considering it one of the best sci-fi movies of all time – and enjoyed the final two moves too, even if they were less amazing. However, I also liked the way the trilogy closed and felt that it was a fitting ending to the Matrix story and so feel that any further continuation of that story is entirely unnecessary.

Yet somehow despite that, we will see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith returning for a new movie that will continue from where the original story left off. This new film will see one half of the Wachowski’s (Lana) return to direct the film that she co-wrote alongside Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell (the author of Cloud Atlas, a novel the Wachowskis adapted into a movie in 2012.

Exactly how do they take the characters and stories forward this time around? Well, I guess that is a secret they will keep close to their chest until the film is released, but thanks to some new behind the scenes footage we may have a glimpse into some new superpowers that Moss’ Trinity possesses in the Matrix with Reeves’ Neo possibly having his powers wavering. Well, at least that’s what I make out of this footage in what appears to be stunt actors of both jumping off a building with harnesses, falling for a moment, hovering for another, before Trinity takes Neo’s hand and flies straight up to the sky:

There is obviously much speculation on what this scene could be about given that we know nothing about the story, though it is tempting to try to figure it all out, nonetheless. With the film still in production and with copious amounts of visual effect no doubt required for the sequel, we are only expected to get the film on May 21st, 2021. Which means we have a long-time to wait before finally know exactly what is going on. What do you think The Matrix 4 will be about though?

Last Updated: