New Black Widow clip finally gives the MCU an exciting car chase

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just about every sort of action delight any person could ever want, which is probably why it has become a box office leader over the past 10 years. One thing that is missing from the MCU though, are classic car chases that haven’t been produced with a mountain of CGI effects. While there have been small moments that might resemble such a scene, it’s mostly just all superhero muscle against scientifically modified genetics and invincible exoskeletons.

That looks like it will all be changing though with the upcoming Black widow movie. The film, which sees one of the few MCU characters who isn’t reliant on enhanced genetics and cybersuits to actually run around and save the world, has some good-looking action sequences. In keeping with the practical nature of Black Widow’s heroics, the film is relying more on authentic action scenes instead of pure CGI festivals, which will include some big car chase scenes:

Just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase ❤️



Check out this brand-new clip from Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow, and experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/83s9Milw3P — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2021

I love a good car chase and while this clip is pretty brief, it fills me with the hope that the movie could be have plenty more sequences like this. The best way Marvel can pay tribute to the character of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow is to give her a movie that allows her to show offher superb combat skills and this movie looks like it is likely to do just that.

Black Widow will also introduce us to several new characters pivotal to her life before she became a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative and eventual Avenger, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Black Widow is scheduled for release on July 9 in theatres and on Disney+.

