New Black Widow trailer confirms that the wait is almost over

One of the most frustrating things for many fans in the whole entertainment release disaster that was Covid-19, was the lengthy wait for the next Marvel film. After getting used to around three high-quality films a year, we got nothing in 2020. Yes, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier have filled the gap recently, but those efforts have focused on branching out the MCU rather than continuing the core stories. And for many people without access to Disney+, they have been completely deprived of anything Marvel-related for too long.

Thankfully, that time to finally step back into the MCU is soon upon us, with Black Widow releasing on July 9. To remind us of what’s on the horizon, Marvel has released yet another new trailer for the film starring the recently-deceased SHIELD agent.

It doesn’t give us any new details of what to expect of the movie, nor give us any new scenes we haven’t seen before, but the sneak peek does build up the back story of Scarlett Johansson’s popular character and how at the heart of everything she has done in the Marvel films, there was always a family that she felt connected to. And now we get to finally meet this family and see the impact they had in her life while blowing up lots of things in the process.

It will also be interesting to see how the events of this movie film the gaps between Captain America: Civil War and the last two Avengers movies and possibly reveal something more that we did not know in Marvel’s well-crafted collection of movies. Even if it doesn’t though, it looks like it will be a blast of pure action that should serve up some good entertainment.

Back Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.

