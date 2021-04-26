New Captain America movie in development from Falcon & Winter Soldier creator

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDER FINALE!

Although not officially confirmed yet by Marvel Studios, the usually very reliable THR is reporting that a fourth Captain America movie is in development. According to the report, Malcolm Spellman, the creator/showrunner of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is co-writing the script along with Dalan Musson. The latter is a staff writer on TFATWS who penned the crucial fifth episode, “Truth”. No director or cast is attached to the production as of yet, but it’s pretty obvious that this will be the first feature film to boast Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in his new persona as Captain America.

Mackie debuted in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier where he would go on to become the superhero Falcon and a close confidant of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers aka the original Captain America. That relationship would eventually lead to the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame where an old Steve Rogers, after hopping through time to live out his life with love Peggy Carter, chose Sam to pick up his shield and continue his superhero legacy.

As we learned in TFATWS though, that wasn’t such an easy transition as Sam had to wrestle with the symbolism of being a black man wearing the red, white, and blue, especially when uncovering in “Truth” how the US government had mistreated and abused Isaiah Bradley, a black man who had been the first true successor to the super-soldier serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America. Eventually though, with the help of partner – sorry, co-worker – Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Sam came to terms with how he could wield the shield in his own way – giving an impassioned speech about how those in power mistreat those beneath them – and fully took up the mantle of Captain America, just as he did in the comics in 2014. The credits in the finale even rebranded the series as Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

While the show had a few issues, Mackie’s transformation into Cap was handled fantastically and showed that he can be every bit as heroic as his predecessor, but still offer a very different voice in the MCU to Evan’s Steve Rogers. Rumours have been abounding for a while now though that Evans is somehow going to make a comeback in the role, but in what capacity, we don’t know. It could just be an Old Man Cap cameo, and there certainly couldn’t be a more fitting place for that to happen than in the still-untitled next Captain America movie.

Last Updated: