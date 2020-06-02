New Mutants director Josh Boone wants to see his film be the first part of a trilogy

About a year ago, the likelihood of a New Mutants film actually getting released in any form appeared slim. Now it’s not only getting released, but it’s somehow going to form part of the MCU and director Josh Boone is now talking about making more films featuring even newer mutants.

You would think that given the troubled experience Boone went through in making the film and seeing Fox put it on hold because they felt it needed significant reshoots and a credit that they never planned, that he might have a bitter taste in his mouth and wants to stay as far away from a Marvel tentpole movie again. It appears that since Fox was acquired by Disney and Disney’s attitude towards his film has changed significantly, that Boone is planning to expand his film project into a full trilogy.

Boone revealed this in an interview with SFX Magazine (via Screen Rant) about how he already has plans to flesh out his New Mutants storyline if the film is a success and if Disney will allow him to do so:

Ultimately, after all this time, I was able to make MY New Mutants film, and I’m am proud of it. What I’m hoping for now is that it will be successful enough so the studio will allow me to complete a trilogy. I’ve got all planned out.

Given that theatres around the world are still mostly shut down, it’s unlikely that this movie will be released any time soon and if it does, it will either be to a smaller audience or go direct to Disney+. Despite it having a smaller budget than your average Marvel movie and having suffered so many release delays, the anticipation for New Mutants has only grown over the years. This may all play into its hands and so whenever it does get released, it will receive a lot of attention. So who knows? One of the most ill-fated releases of modern history may become a blockbuster success story.

