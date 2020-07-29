New on Netflix: August 2020

Netflix has certainly ramped up the documentaries this month, though of course the one that seems most interesting (High Score) I couldn’t find any pictures or trailers for. Alas. I’m just happy Glow Up is back for another season!

Original Content

1 August 2020

Super Monsters: The New Class – Netflix Kids & Family

New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

2 August 2020

Connected – Netflix Original Documentaries

Science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the fascinating and intricate ways that we are connected to each other, the world and the universe at large.

3 August 2020

Immigration Nation – Netflix Original Documentaries

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

4 August 2020

Mundo Misterio – Netflix Original Series

Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning – Netflix Original Comedy Series

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay performs a stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp – Netflix Kids & Family

Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave – Netflix Kids & Family

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

5 August 2020

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend – Netflix Film

It’s an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy’s getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend’s evil plot. It’s your move: What should she do next?

World’s Most Wanted – Netflix Original Documentaries

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most wanted.

Anelka : L’Incompris – Netflix Original Documentaries

Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

6 August 2020

The Rain: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

7 August 2020

Selling Sunset: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany – Netflix Original Series

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures – Netflix Original Series

Epic stories of survival unfold in hidden worlds across the U.S. as this nature documentary series captures the fascinating lives of little animals.

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to re-create cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

Work It – Netflix Film

After lying in her college interview, 18 year-old Quinn has to form a dance team to compete at the Work It dance competition. (Not Approved)

Berlin, Berlin – Netflix Film

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Kids & Family

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs – Netflix Kids & Family

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space – Netflix Kids & Family

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

10 August 2020

GAME ON! A Comedy Crossover Event – Netflix Original Series

Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

12 August 2020

Greenleaf: Season 5 – Netflix Original Series

Battling H&H as Calvary teeters on the brink of destruction, the Greenleafs search for a way forward while trying to heal the divisions of the past.

(Un)Well – Netflix Original Documentaries

This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do the products live up to the promises?

14 August 2020

Project Power – Netflix Film

An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

Glow Up: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named Britain’s next makeup star.

Family Feud South Africa

In this iconic game show, two families compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes.

Teenage Bounty Hunters – Netflix Original Series

After twins at a Christian high school accidentally nab a fugitive, they join forces with a veteran bounty hunter to take down Atlanta’s bail skippers.

3%: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story – Netflix Original Series

Socialite Betty Broderick hits a homicidal boiling point during a bitter divorce from her unfaithful husband. Based on the headline-making crime.

El robo del siglo – Netflix Original Series

Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun – Netflix Kids & Family

The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Fearless – Netflix Film

A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

15 August 2020

Stranger: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Rita: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis’s relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita’s life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

17 August 2020

Crazy Awesome Teachers – Netflix Film

A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Glitch Techs: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

19 August 2020

High Score – Netflix Original Documentaries

High Score is a documentary series about the golden age of video games, when legends – from Pac-Man to Doom – were brought to life. Through ingenuity and sheer force of will, computer pioneers and visionary artists from around the globe spawned the iconic worlds of Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, John Madden Football, and beyond. Without rules or roadmaps, players and innovators alike pushed the limits of money to be made, rivals to be crushed, and hearts to be won. This is the story of the brains behind the pixels and how their unmatched innovation built a multi-billion dollar industry – almost by accident.

DeMarcus Family Rules – Netflix Original Series

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

Crímenes de familia – Netflix Film

Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

20 August 2020

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – Netflix Original Documentaries

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Biohackers – Netflix Original Series

Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Great Pretender – Netflix Original Anime

Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

21 August 2020

Alien TV – Netflix Kids & Family

Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Hoops – Netflix Original Series

A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

Lucifer: Season 5 – Netflix Original Series

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.

Fuego negro – Netflix Film

A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

The Sleepover – Netflix Film

Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

25 August 2020

Trinkets: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix Kids & Family

In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

26 August 2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol – Netflix Original Series

Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

La venganza de Analia – Netflix Original Series

Analia Guerrero decides to take revenge against her mother’s murderer, a prominent corrupt politician who’s running for president of Colombia.

Million Dollar Beach House – Netflix Original Series

This series takes a tour of the luxurious homes owned by captains of industry, tech entrepreneurs and celebrities within the famed Hamptons villages.

Rising Phoenix – Netflix Original Documentaries

This film tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympics and may change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential.

Song Exploder – Netflix Original Documentaries

Prominent musicians reveal their creative process by isolating parts of a song and revealing intimate insights about themselves and their inspirations.

27 August 2020

Aggretsuko: Season 3 – Netflix Original Anime

Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

28 August 2020

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original Series

Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny’s rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles.

I AM KILLER: Released – Netflix Original Series

Can a cold-blooded killer, sentenced to death for a brutal murder almost 30 years ago, reintegrate into a society they barely know?

Origenes secretos – Netflix Film

Cops (Javier Rey, Antonio Resines) join comic book and cosplay geeks (Brays Efe, Verónica Echegui) to nab a killer re-creating superhero origin stories.

All Together Now – Netflix Film

Amber refuses to sweat the bad stuff — until a tragedy threatens her optimism and her way of life. Can Amber continue to be the princess of hope?

Licenced Titles

Modern Family: Season 10 – 8/1/2020

Gotham: Season 5 – 8/1/2020

THE GOVERNOR S1 – 8/8/2020

DERE: AN AFRICAN TALE S1 – 8/15/2020

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 8/15/2020

OJOS IN D’HOUSE S1 – 8/22/2020

American Psycho – 8/26/2020

