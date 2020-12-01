New on Netflix: December 2020

It’s finally the last month of the arduous journey that has been 2020. Christmas decorations have been up for ages already and honestly, who cares? It’s not like time means anything anymore. Here’s how Netflix will be keeping you entertained for the arbitrary month of December.

1 December 2020

The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Netflix Original Series

Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Angela’s Christmas Wish – Netflix Original Film

A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Meet Nate – Your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate – One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent. The can-crushing, axe-yielding special premieres globally on Netflix on December 1, 2020.

2 December 2020

Fierce – Netflix Original Film

A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

Hazel Brugger: Tropical – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and more.

Alien Worlds – Netflix Original Documentaries

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

3 December 2020

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) – Netflix Original Film

Stuck in a time loop where it’s forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what’s important in life.

Break – Netflix Original Film

After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday – Netflix Kids & Family

The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

4 December 2020

MANK – Netflix Original Film

1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Kings of Jo’Burg – Netflix Original Series

The Masire brothers rule Johannesburg’s criminal underworld, but a supernatural family curse and a tangled web of betrayal threaten to destroy them.

Big Mouth: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Selena: The Series – Netflix Original Series

Mexican-American singer Selena and her family work hard and rise to fame in the Tejano music world, navigating challenges along the way.

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) – Netflix Original Film

A man foils an attempted murder, then flees the crew of would-be killers along with their intended target as a woman he’s just met tries to find him.

Leyla Everlasting – Netflix Original Film

A resilient housewife, her husband and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.

Bombay Rose – Netflix Original Film

Amidst the bustle of a magnetic and multifaceted city, the budding love between two dreamers is tested by duty and religious divides.

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – Netflix Kids & Family

Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday’s traditions.

5 December 2020

Detention – Netflix Original Series

A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas – Netflix Kids & Family

The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.

8 December 2020

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 – Netflix Original Series

As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem) – Netflix Original Documentaries

Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers – Netflix Kids & Family

When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – Netflix Kids & Family

Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.

9 December 2020

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) – Netflix Original Film

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix Original Documentaries

They’re philosophers, storytellers and pioneers in their fields. Four surgeons reflect on their lives and professions in this inspiring docuseries.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas – Netflix Kids & Family

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.

The Big Show Show: Christmas – Netflix Kids & Family

Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

10 December 2020

Alice in Borderland – Netflix Original Series

A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.

11 December 2020

The Prom – Netflix Original Film

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Canvas – Netflix Original Film

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) – Netflix Original Series

A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and begins fearing for her own life.

Giving Voice – Netflix Original Documentaries

Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

A Trash Truck Christmas – Netflix Kids & Family

When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.

14 December 2020

Tiny Pretty Things – Netflix Original Series

When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

A California Christmas – Netflix Original Film

With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Hilda: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble.

15 December 2020

Song Exploder: Volume 2 – Netflix Original Series

The Killers, Natalia Lafourcade, Dua Lipa and Nine Inch Nails pull back the curtain on their personal songwriting experiences as the series continues.

16 December 2020

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding – Netflix Original Series

Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

Run On – Netflix Original Series

Veering off course from his preset path, a track star follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life.

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America – Netflix Original Documentaries

Through interviews, archival footage and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock ‘n’ roll and youth culture throughout Latin America.

Anitta: Made In Honorio – Netflix Original Documentaries

In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits.

The Ripper – Netflix Original Documentaries

Investigators and witnesses recall the Yorkshire Ripper murders, which cast a dark shadow over the north of England in the late 1970s.

18 December 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix Original Film

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

Home for Christmas: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

“When love rings your doorbell, are you ready?



Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?”

Sweet Home – Netflix Original Series

As savage monsters inflict terror and threaten humanity, a troubled teen with inner demons emerges as his neighbors’ best bet for survival.

22 December 2020

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – Netflix Kids & Family

Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

A new stand-up special from British comic London Hughes.

23 December 2020

The Midnight Sky – Netflix Original Film

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Your Name Engraved Herein – Netflix Original Film

Set in the backdrop of 1987 where martial law just ended in Taiwan, two male students fell in love against the expectations of society.

25 December 2020

Bridgerton – Netflix Original Series

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela) – Netflix Original Film

When Grandma decides it’s time to put her affairs in order, the family clashes over who’ll inherit her house in this sequel to “Grandma’s Wedding.”

26 December 2020

DNA – Netflix Original Film

The death of a woman’s larger-than-life grandfather brings her cantankerous family together and forces the 35-year-old to confront her tumultuous life.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 – Netflix Kids & Family

It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara – Netflix Kids & Family

With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone – Netflix Kids & Family

It’s the longest New Years Eve ever as Ms. Frizzle and class travel back in time — hour by hour — to save their beloved bus!

28 December 2020

Cops and Robbers – Netflix Original Film

This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to the May 6, 2020, murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

30 December 2020

Best Leftovers Ever! – Netflix Original Series

The top leftover cooking home chefs will take the remains of a dish on an epic journey across three rounds in the ultimate food makeover competition.

Equinox – Netflix Original Series

In 1999, young Astrid saw a bus full of students disappear. In 2019, Astrid tries to solve this mystery, only to discover she ends up changing the past.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise – Netflix Original Anime

While Optimus Prime and the Autobots search for answers in deep space, they meet their creators who prove to be a greater foe than the Decepticons.

31 December 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 – Netflix Original Series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

COMING SOON

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep 18-20 – Netflix Original Documentaries

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

Licenced Titles

Silver Linings Playbook – 12/1/2020

iZombie: Season 5 – 12/1/2020

Leap Year – 12/31/2020

Bridget Jones’s Diary – 12/31/2020

Battleship – 12/31/2020

Hannibal – 12/31/2020

Ouija – 12/31/2020

Last Updated: