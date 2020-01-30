New on Netflix: February 2020

Highlights for February’s Netflix releases include the proudly South African production Queen Sono, Season 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Altered Carbon returns for Season 2, and Netflix debuts their latest comic book adaptation: Locke and Key.

3 February 2020

Sordo – Netflix Original Film

Alluding to “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” this WWII drama follows a fugitive guerrilla, deaf after a bombing, as he tries to survive in northern Spain.

Team Kaylie: Part 3 – Netflix Kids and Family

Adventure is calling! Join Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie and more as they navigate friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

4 February 2020

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! – Netflix Original Comedy Special

In this age of insurmountable consumption of media and where bad news travels fast from all directions, Tom Papa is here to proclaim You’re Doing Great!, which is also the title of his debut Netflix comedy special. Life isn’t perfect, it never has been and it never will be and Tom wants you to know that’s OK! Life is rough, he gets it, and wants to remind us to take care of ourselves, embrace who you’ve become, and absorb the beauty of life. There are a lot of challenges and responsibilities we take on in life like family, work, climate change, social media, and living in New Jersey, but if we find someone who loves us for who we are, whether it be a human or a goldfish, Tom believes we’ll be just fine. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! premieres globally on Netflix on February 4, 2020.

5 February 2020

La boda de la abuela – Netflix Original Film

Sequel to the succesful EL CUMPLE DE LA ABUELA After having met the family a few years ago when celebrating their grandmother’s birthday, the same cast of characters is reunited to now celebrate her wedding to the family’s gardner. The family opposes the marriage, new characters will be introduced and madness will ensue.

The Pharmacist – Netflix Original Documentary

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist – Dan Schneider – beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.

6 February 2020

Cagaster of an Insect Cage – Netflix Original Anime

Thirty years after a disease that turns the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

7 February 2020

Locke & Key – Netflix Original Series

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the long awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics.

System Crasher – Netflix Original Film

Traumatized, violent and yearning for love, 9-year-old Benni bonds with a gruff mentor as child-services workers struggle to find her a home.

Horse Girl – Netflix Original Film

Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely lucid dreams upends the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah becomes increasingly unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, HORSE GIRL is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

Who Killed Malcolm X? – Netflix Original

Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

My Holo Love – Netflix Original Series

Soyeon is a lonely woman leading a lackluster life because of prosopagnosia. One day she inadvertently comes to possess a prototype of Hollo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device, and her life is changing. Nando, a genius programmer who creates Hollo, moves in next door of Soyeon to snatch Hollo. For Soyeon, the appearances and voices of Nando and Hollo are same. Where will their triangle relationships go?

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 – Netflix Kids and Family

The Rescue Riders continue their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe but face a new nemesis in Magnus’s crafty nephew, Axel.

8 February 2020

The Coldest Game – Netflix Original Film

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

Van Helsing: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Vanessa embraces a new philosophy while the secrets of Blak-Tek are revealed and Sam pursues his evil agenda: resurrecting the Dark One.

11 February 2020

CAMINO A ROMA – Netflix Original Documentary

Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond made a making of documentary about Roma. They shot the entire production and an in depth interview with Alfonso Cuaron. It was self financed by Agencia Bengala (Andrés’s production company).

12 February 2020

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Original Film

It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

13 February 2020

Love is Blind – Netflix Original Series

In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Dragon Quest Your Story – Netflix Original Anime

The story begins with a young boy named Dai. Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.

14 February 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 – Netflix Original Series

Dharam and Rashmi both students at the university are in love and are enjoying the first flush of youth. As Dharam gets more passionate about following his political ambitions Rashmi questions the change in his demeanor and moves away. Angad is the friend that everyone needs, while his philosophy about love is very clear, that it doesn’t exist, he falls head over heels for Mamta who is the student leader for the communist party and stands against the party that Dharam is a part of.

Cable Girls: Final Season – Netflix Original Series

Lidia returns to Spain to try and find her daughter with the help of her close friends, as they all grapple with the consequences of the civil war.

Isi & Ossi – Netflix Original Film

They couldn’t be any more different: Isi (20) is a billionaire’s daughter from posh Heidelberg, Ossi (23) lives in the nearby working-class town of Mannheim, raised by his poor, struggling single mother. But when Isi meets Ossi, the two quickly realize that they could benefit from each other: Isi needs Ossi to provoke her overprotective parents and get them to fund her long-desired dream to become a chef – Ossi needs Isi’s money to finance a boxing match. What seems like a solid plan, soon develops into emotional chaos…

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon – Netflix Kids and Family

The world’s favourite sheep returns to the big screen in SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE 2, the sequel to his hugely successful and highly acclaimed Oscar nominated 2015 cinematic debut. Shaun and the Flock are back for another epic and hilarious journey, in what will be their biggest and most exciting adventure yet.

17 February 2020

Outlander: Season 5 – Netflix Weekly Series

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of fantasy-romance novels, the epic tale of two time-crossed lovers returns for Season 5.

19 February 2020

The Chef Show: Volume 3

Jon Favreau and Roy Choi set off on more journeys filled with great food and engaging conversations with celebrity chefs.

20 February 2020

La trinchera infinita – Netflix Original Film

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

21 February 2020

The Last Thing He Wanted – Netflix Original Film

Adapted from the Joan Didion novel of the same title, THE LAST THING HE WANTED is set against the nebulous milieu of the Iran-Contra scandal. Veteran D.C. journalist Elena McMahon (Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway) abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe). Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding center of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose. Answers turn into questions and wrong turns lead to dead ends in this stylish political thriller as Elena becomes increasingly lost on a map of someone else’s making and the possibility of return — to home and to herself — slowly narrows. The fourth film from director and Academy Award® nominated writer Dee Rees (Pariah, Bessie, Mudbound) co-stars Oscar® winner Ben Affleck, Academy Award® nominee Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile and Toby Jones. Marco Villalobos co-wrote the script, and Cassian Elwes produced with Rees.

Gentefied – Netflix Original Series

Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in their rapidly gentrifying LA neighborhood.

Puerta 7 – Netflix Original Series

A woman (Dolores Fonzi) tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime surrounding it. Created by Martín Zimmerman (“Ozark,” “Narcos”).

Spectros – Netflix Original Series

A horror mystery starts taking place in the district of Liberdade, the Japanese neighborhood of São Paulo. A teenage boy comes together with three other misfit kids, as they become embroiled in the clash amongst Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits invading their neighborhood.

La reina de indias y el conquistador – Netflix Original Series

Eighteen years after Spaniard Pedro de Heredia, Cartagena’s founder, betrayed her and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina returns to get revenge.

Babies – Netflix Original Documentary

From nature to nurture, this docuseries digs into the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.

Glitch Techs – Netflix Kids and Family

Glitch Techs is an action-comedy set against a world of video game fantasies come to life. It features two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever – capturing escaped video game “glitches”!

Pup Academy – Netflix Kids and Family

A group of talking puppies attend a secret school where pups become dogs and are trained to become man’s best friend.

24 February 2020

Better Call Saul: Season 5 – Netflix Weekly Series

Following small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman, the prequel to “Breaking Bad” returns for Season 5.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia – Netflix Weekly Series

Multi-camera comedy about a 15 year old female teen genius that moves across the country to work as a robotics engineer and live with her uncle, a high school football coach.

26 February 2020

I Am Not Okay With This – Netflix Original Series

A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel.

27 February 2020

Altered Carbon: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

Followers – Netflix Original Series

FOLLOWERS is the first drama series directed by Mika Ninagawa (Diner, No Longer Human) and highlights her unique approach to filming with dreamlike vivid colors, along with distinct and vibrant aesthetic. It is an original story that depicts Tokyo with the authentic fashion and lifestyles of women living there, starring Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and more talented casts.

Tokyo: a vibrant city full of life, color, ambition and fashion.

A famous and successful fashion photographer Limi Nara (played by Miki Nakatani) has built a career capturing the evolving people and city of present-day Tokyo. She lives her life confidently and showcases her independence in both her career and relationships. Conversely, a young, aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta (played by Elaiza Ikeda) struggles to find her identity and self confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career as an actress. “

Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution – Netflix Kids and Family

The film is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film

28 February 2020

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track. The series now returns for Season 2.

Unstoppable – Netflix Original Series

In Mexico City, three spoiled young girls meet a dangerous woman who leads them on a risky journey, where they grow and learn about themselves.

Queen Sono – Netflix Original Series

A hard-partying African female spy, assisted by her cohorts from a covert peacekeeping organization, uses her lethal skills to keep the continent safe from terror while she contends with continual post-traumatic stress and an inconvenient sex addition by self-medicating with drugs and alcohol.

Restaurants on the Edge – Netflix Original Series

A team of experts turns failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

All The Bright Places – Netflix Original Film

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Licenced Titles

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – 2/3/2020

Four teenagers are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – 2/14/2020

When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories.

Resident Evil: Afterlife – 2/1/2020

While still out to destroy the evil Umbrella Corporation, Alice joins a group of survivors living in a prison surrounded by the infected who also want to relocate to the mysterious but supposedly unharmed safe haven known only as Arcadia.

Love is Blind – 2/13/2020

A woman with selective perception, who cannot see her mother, is prescribed by her psychiatrist to spend time with a suicidal man that has fallen in love with her – but she cannot see either.

