New on Netflix: July 2020

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 10 – Netflix Original Documentary

Japanese boy band ARASHI will go on hiatus but continue moving forward and challenging until the last moment with five members – visit America and meet with producers in New York, L.A. and more.

1 July 2020

Deadwind: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection.

Say I Do – Netflix Original Series

Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

Under the Riccione Sun – Netflix Original Film

While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes.

Unsolved Mysteries – Netflix Original Documentary

The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 – Netflix Kids And Family

Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe.

2 July 2020

Warrior Nun – Netflix Original Series

After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

3 July 2020

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.

JU-ON: Origins – Netflix Original Series

A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.

Southern Survival – Netflix Original Series

The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions and intruders.

Desperados – Netflix Original Film

After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix Kids And Family

Netflix’s new series THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer.

8 July 2020

Stateless – Netflix Original Series

At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and a struggling dad — cross paths.

Was It Love? – Netflix Original Series

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado – Netflix Original Documentary

Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

9 July 2020

The Protector: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

10 July 2020

Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Netflix Original Series

In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

O Crush Perfeito – Netflix Original Series

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Twelve – Netflix Original Series

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

The Old Guard – Netflix Original Film

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 – Netflix Kids And Family

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – Netflix Kids And Family

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

13 July 2020

Cinderela Pop – Netflix Kids And Family

Fiercely independent and disillusioned with love, a teen DJ is determined to chart her own path, till a pop heartthrob falls for her awesome mix.

14 July 2020

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on “The Biggest Loser,” sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up special from Melbourne, Australia.

On est ensemble – Netflix Original Documentary

Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.”

The Business of Drugs- Netflix Original Documentary

To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviors, a former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances.

15 July 2020

Dark Desire – Netflix Original Series

Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

Skin Decision: Before and After – Netflix Original Series

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.

Gli Infedeli – Netflix Original Film

From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

16 July 2020

Indian Matchmaking – Netflix Original Series

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

Fatal Affair – Netflix Original Film

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized. FATAL AFFAIR is directed by Peter Sullivan.

17 July 2020

Cursed – Netflix Original Series

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Boca a Boca – Netflix Original Series

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

20 July 2020

The Claudia Kishi Club – Netflix Original Documentary

Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting “Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

A Cory Carson Summer Camp – Netflix Kids And Family

Cory can’t wait to spend another summer at camp with BFF Freddie! But Freddie is sharing his tent with his cousin Rosie. Is Cory’s summer ruined?

21 July 2020

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport. Filmed at Wembley Stadium in January of this year, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking premieres globally on Netflix on July 21, 2020.

22 July 2020

Norsemen: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

Signs – Netflix Original Series

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – Netflix Original Documentary

This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Street Food: Latin America – Netflix Original Documentary

Travel to six countries and explore vibrant food scenes in places like Oaxaca, Mexico, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this docuseries.

23 July 2020

The Larva Island Movie – Netflix Kids And Family

The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

24 July 2020

¡A cantar! – Netflix Original Series

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Ofrenda a la tormenta – Netflix Original Film

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

The Kissing Booth 2 – Netflix Original Film

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – Netflix Original Documentary

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing – Netflix Kids And Family

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

26 July 2020

Good Girls: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

28 July 2020

Last Chance U: Laney – Netflix Original Documentary

The junior college football docuseries heads West to Oakland, California, to feature the Laney College Eagles, led by coach John Beam.

29 July 2020

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

The Hater

A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

The Speed Cubers – Netflix Original Documentary

Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world’s Rubik’s Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.

31 July 2020

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Get Even – Netflix Original Series

Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

Vis a vis: El Oasis – Netflix Original Series

After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.

Seriously Single – Netflix Original Film

Set in Johannesburg, this South African comedy follows two single besties: one a free spirit who loves the single life, and the other a romantic social media expert desperate to find a connection (or at least stop stalking her ex).

Latte and the Magic Waterstone – Netflix Kids And Family

In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.

Licenced Titles

Charlie’s Angels

Suits: Season 8

Bigger

Southern Cross

Camp Getaway

House on Sea Horse Bay

Life Begins

