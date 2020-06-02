New on Netflix: June 2020

All the new movies, series, documentaries and licensed titles coming to Netflix this June.

Coming soon June 2020

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12 – Netflix Original Series

Thirteen queens. One crown. Ru and her crew are back for another season of fierce lip syncs, A-list guest judges and dazzling fashion.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai – Netflix Original Film

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

2 June 2020

Fuller House: The Farewell Season – Netflix Original Series

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

True: Rainbow Rescue – Netflix Kids & Family

True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!

3 June 2020

Spelling the Dream – Netflix Original Documentary

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

4 June 2020

M’entends-tu? – Netflix Original Series

Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga – Netflix Original Anime

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

5 June 2020

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Dylan Minette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid return for a fourth and final season that’s full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can’t move forward if you’re still haunted by the past.

Queer Eye: Season 5 – Netflix Original Series

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

The Last Days of American Crime – Netflix Original Film

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off. Based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, THE LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME is directed by Olivier Megaton, written by Karl Gajdusek, produced by Jesse Berger, p.g.a., Jason Michael Berman, p.g.a., and Barry Levine, with Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley also co-starring.

10 June 2020

Reality Z – Netflix Original Series

A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

Lenox Hill – Netflix Original Documentary

From birth to brain surgery: This docuseries provides an intimate look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC.

12 June 2020

Da 5 Bloods – Netflix Original Film

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a new joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

F is for Family: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Dating Around: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates. But who will each choose for a second date?

The Search – Netflix Original Series

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

The Woods – Netflix Original Series

A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

Jo Koy: In His Elements – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Jo Koy returns to the Philippines to show off the local culture and headline a special featuring Filipino American comedians, DJs and hip-hop dancers.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 True: Rainbow Rescue – Netflix Kids & Family

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

13 June 2020

Alexa & Katie Part 4 – Netflix Kids & Family

Summer’s over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.

14 June 2020

Marcella: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she’s infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

17 June 2020

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

18 June 2020

The Order: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

A Whisker Away – Netflix Original Anime

In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

19 June 2020

Floor Is Lava – Netflix Original Series

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Girls From Ipanema : Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

The Politician: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Feel the Beat – Netflix Original Film

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for competition.

Wasp Network – Netflix Original Film

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Lost Bullet – Netflix Original Film

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

8 – Netflix Original Film

After inheriting his estranged father’s countryside home, a man hires a mysterious farmhand with a demonic secret that draws his family closer to death.

One Way for Tomorrow – Netflix Original Film

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

Babies: Part 2 – Netflix Original Documentary

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Father Soldier Son – Netflix Original Documentary

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Rhyme Time Town – Netflix Kids & Family

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

23 June 2020

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – Netflix Original Comedy Special

A stand-up special from American comedian Eric Andre.

24 June 2020

Crazy Delicious – Netflix Original Series

Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Nobody Knows I’m here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí) – Netflix Original Film

Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90’s. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Athlete A – Netflix Original Documentary

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

26 June 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Netflix Original Film

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Amar y vivir – Netflix Original Series

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Home Game – Netflix Original Documentary

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

27 June 2020

Dark: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not.

30 June 2020

Adú – Netflix Original Film

Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half – Netflix Original Comedy Special

George Lopez performs a new stand-up special filmed in San Francisco.

Licenced Titles

Black Lightning: Season 2

Arrow: Season 7

The Flash: Season 5

Riverdale: Season 3

Supergirl: Season 4

The Big Bang Theory: Season 12

Last Updated: