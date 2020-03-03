New on Netflix: March 2020

Per usual, there’s a load of new Netflix Originals this month, including the Altered Carbon anime, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, and Season 3 of Ozark. In terms of licenced titles, it’s spiders all the way down!

Netflix Originals

3 March 2020

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is halfway through her 20s — and she’s over it. From dating losers to a failed engagement, she takes aim at her life choices.

5 March 2020

Castlevania: Season 3 – Netflix Original Anime

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

6 March 2020

Paradise PD: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes and a nuclear threat.

The Protector: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

As Istanbul succumbs to the virus, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

Guilty – Netflix Original Film

When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

Spenser Confidential – Netflix Original Film

Just out of prison and investigating a twisted murder, Spenser is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly. Based on the popular books; Mark Wahlberg stars.

El Silencio de la Ciudad Blanca – Netflix Original Film

A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer that has been terrorizing a city in Spain’s Basque Country for two decades.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentary

Dave heads to Mumbai, Sydney, Istanbul and beyond in search of mind-blowing dishes and prepares for his biggest adventure yet: becoming a dad.

8 March 2020

Sitara: Let Girls Dream – Netflix Original Film

In this silent short set in 1970s Pakistan, 14-year-old Pari longs to be a pilot, unaware that her father plans to marry her off to a much older man.

10 March 2020

Marc Maron: End Times Fun – Netflix Original Comedy Special

A new stand-up special from comedian Marc Maron.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – Netflix Kids And Family

You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

11 March 2020

On My Block: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher. On My Block, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

Dirty Money: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentary

Deep dives on banking scandals, real estate schemes, toxic plastics and more reveal how corporate thirst for profit puts citizens in danger.

The Circle Brazil – Netflix Original Series

Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

13 March 2020

Elite: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

When another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Kingdom: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The outbreak leaves no one safe. But the infected are not the only monsters in Prince Chang’s way as he fights to protect the kingdom.

The Valhalla Murders – Netflix Original Series

An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Bloodride – Netflix Original Series

A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humor, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

100 Humans – Netflix Original Series

One hundred diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

Lost Girls – Netflix Original Film

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

Go Karts – Netflix Kids And Family

After moving to a new town with his mom, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

BEASTARS – Netflix Original Anime

In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

17 March 2020

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – Netflix Original Comedy Special

A new stand-up special from comedian Bert Kreischer.

18 March 2020

Caliphate – Netflix Original Series

As religious fundamentalism seeps into a community in Sweden, an officer must single-handedly put a stop to an Islamic State terrorist plot. Will anyone believe her?

19 March 2020

Feel Good – Netflix Original Series

Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London while navigating a new relationship and dealing with sobriety.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved – Netflix Original Anime

Dai Sato, the creative mind behind “Cowboy Bebop,” further explores and expands upon the “Altered Carbon” universe in this anime adaptation.

20 March 2020

The Letter for the King – Netflix Original Series

A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Limited Series – Netflix Original Series

This limited series chronicles the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American self-made millionaire.

Ultras – Netflix Original Film

A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Maska – Netflix Original Film

A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions. Starring Manisha Koirala.

The Platform – Netflix Original Film

In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – Netflix Original Documentary

Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness – Netflix Original Documentary

A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

24 March 2020

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 4 – Netflix Original Series

As the world turns its eyes to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, six strangers continue to share one unbelievable house — and to look for love.

Tom Segura: Ball Hog- Netflix Original Comedy Special

A stand-up special from comedian Tom Segura.

25 March 2020

Curtiz – Netflix Original Film

Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of “Casablanca” in 1942

The Occupant – Netflix Original Film

An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he will become obsessed with the family that now lives there and will decide to recover the life he has lost, at any price.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – Netflix Original Documentary

In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization. Camp Jened, a ramshackle camp “for the handicapped” in the Catskills, exploded those confines. Jened was their freewheeling Utopia, a place with summertime sports, smoking and makeout sessions awaiting everyone, and campers felt fulfilled as human beings. Their bonds endured as they migrated West to Berkeley, California — a promised land for a growing and diverse disability community — where friends from Camp Jened realized that disruption and unity might secure life-changing accessibility for millions.

Co-directed by Emmy®-winning filmmaker Nicole Newnham and film mixer and former camper Jim LeBrecht, this joyous and exuberant documentary arrives the same year as the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, at a time when the country’s largest minority group still battles daily for the freedom to exist. CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION is executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan; Oscar® nominee Howard Gertler (How to Survive a Plague) and Raymond Lifchez, Jonathan Logan and Patty Quillin; LeBrecht, Newnham and Sara Bolder produce.

26 March 2020

Black Lightning: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Cress Williams (“Prison Break”) brings DC’s first major African American superhero to life in this multilayered series, now returning for Season 3.

7SEEDS: Part 2 – Netflix Original Anime

The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, “7SEEDS” returns for Part 2.

27 March 2020

Ozark: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3.

Il Processo – Netflix Original Series

The murder of a teen girl impacts a public prosecutor linked to the victim, a lawyer seeking a career-making case and a suspect who says she’s innocent.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

Uncorked – Netflix Original Film

A young man faces his father’s disapproval when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family’s barbecue business.

Mark of the Devil – Netflix Original Film

When two sisters open an ancient book that ushers evil into their midst, a possessed priest wrestling with his own demons becomes their only salvation.

Ladies Up – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humor to this stand-up series.

Licenced Titles

The Spiderwick Chronicles – 3/1/2020

Slender Man – 3/1/2020

Jane The Virgin: Season 5 – 3/30/2020

If Beale Street Could Talk – 3/31/2020

Spider-Man: Far from Home – 3/15/2020

Spider-Man 2 – 3/15/2020

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 3/15/2020

Venom – 3/15/2020

