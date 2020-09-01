New on Netflix: September 2020

Just for Alessandro and Glenn, Netflix is releasing a show about Sneakerheads, so anyone else with an obsession for sneakers will be happy!

1 September 2020

La Partita – Netflix Original Film

A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Felipe Esparza Comedy Special 2020

Stand-up comedian, actor and “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances – one in English and one in Spanish – the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones launch globally on Netflix on September 1, 2020.

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! – Netflix Kids & Family

In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

True: Friendship Day – Netflix Kids & Family

When a giant Grippity-Grab snags Grizelda’s friendship bracelet and turns her into a mermaid, True heads under the sea with magic wishes to save the day.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices – Netflix Kids & Family

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience.

Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action — providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.

2 September 2020

Freaks – You’re One of Us – Netflix Original Film

A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.

Chef’s Table: BBQ – Netflix Original Documentaries

The Emmy-nominated food series shifts its focus to the art of barbecue, featuring accomplished chefs from the US, Australia and Mexico.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India – Netflix Original Documentaries

This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

3 September 2020

Young Wallander – Netflix Original Series

An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.

Love, Guaranteed – Netflix Original Film

An overworked lawyer (Rachael Leigh Cook) agrees to help a charming client (Damon Wayans Jr.) sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love.

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

4 September 2020

Away – Netflix Original Series

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

What Critical Hit has to say:

Despite the occasional lack of attention to detail and the somewhat inconsistent and cliched storylines, Away still manages to come out on top thanks to its diverse characters, polished cinematography and big-budget thrills. – 7.5/10

I’m Thinking of Ending Things – Netflix Original Film

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!

7 September 2020

Record of Youth – Netflix Original Series

This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

My Octopus Teacher – Netflix Original Documentaries

An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

8 September 2020

#Alive – Netflix Original Film

As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from seeking help and desperate to find a way out.

StarBeam: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

9 September 2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit – Netflix Original Series

Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims coproduce.

Mignonnes – Netflix Original Film

Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.

Corazón loco – Netflix Original Film

Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

The Social Dilemma- Netflix Original Documentaries

Technology experts and advocates sound the alarm on how some of their own creations are inspiring addiction and destabilizing democracies.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco – Netflix Original Documentaries

Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

10 September 2020

The Gift: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen – Netflix Original Film

Two years after Cole’s night from hell, he’s living another nightmare: high school. And those demons from his past? They’re still out for blood.

Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix Kids & Family

Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms — a trio of ghostly guys — become the band they were never able to be.

The Idhun Chronicles – Netflix Anime

After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

11 September 2020

Se busca papá – Netflix Original Film

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

The Duchess – Netflix Original Series

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Family Business: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

This French comedy series returns for a second season, following Joe as he chooses between his marijuana coffee shop (which was once his father’s kosher butcher shop) or the needs of his family.

14 September 2020

Close Enough – Netflix Original Series

A married couple tries to keep ⁠— and stay ⁠— cool as they move on from partying in their 20s to parenting in their 30s in this adult animated series.

15 September 2020

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 – Netflix Original Series

Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

Michael McIntyre: Showman – Netflix Original Film

A new stand-up special from the UK’s Michael McIntyre.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice – Netflix Original Documentaries

A two-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz” — became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozen follows the family who made this unorthodox decision. The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family’s radical hope in science.

Izzy’s Koala World – Netflix Kids & Family

Follow 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother as they rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

16 September 2020

Baby: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighborhood.

MeatEater: Season 9 – Netflix Original Series

Steve’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming — where he prepares savory dishes.

Signs: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

Criminal: UK: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Within the walls of an interrogation room and with time running out, London investigators go after three suspects, each accused of a grievous crime, in another season of this cat-and-mouse drama.

Sing On! – Netflix Original Series

A fun karaoke gameshow in which six contestants sing big hits for a jackpot of up to $60,000. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they bank … and one singer is guaranteed to win it all!

The Paramedic – Netflix Original Film

After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

The Devil All The Time – Netflix Original Film

Desperate to save his dying wife, a man turns to prayer — and more extreme measures. A gothic drama starring Tom Holland and Bill Skarsgård.

Challenger: The Final Flight – Netflix Original Documentaries

The Challenger space shuttle was launched and landed nine times before breaking apart 73 seconds into its 10th mission on Jan. 28, 1986, resulting in the death of all seven crew members including a civilian school teacher.

Private Lives – Netflix Original Series

In a world where data is no longer private, con artists uncover a sinister surveillance scheme headed by the government and a greedy corporation.

17 September 2020

The Last Word – Netflix Original Series

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.

Dragon’s Dogma – Netflix Original Anime

Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

18 September 2020

Ratched – Netflix Original Series

This dramatic prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” follows the character Nurse Ratched.

American Barbecue Showdown – Netflix Original Series

This new take on competition barbecue celebrates the sacred southern tradition through the journey of 12 passionate amateur cooks.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Netflix Kids & Family

Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

21 September 2020

A Love Song for Latasha – Netflix Original Documentaries

Latasha Harlins was 15 when she was wrongfully killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time. The death of Latasha was a leading catalyst for the 1992 LA Riots.

22 September 2020

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, chronicle more travel misadventures in another season of this unscripted comedy.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 – Netflix Kids & Family

It’s another season of solving problems for monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force.

Mighty Express – Netflix Kids & Family

In a playful world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of locomotives and their kid pals keep things moving and get deliveries through no matter what!

The Playbook – Netflix Original Documentaries

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley. The Playbook is produced by SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures.

23 September 2020

Enola Holmes – Netflix Original Film

When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

24 September 2020

The Chef Show: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentaries

It’s another season with Jon Favreau and Roy Choi mixing with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends for great conversation as they work together to make delicious food.

25 September 2020

The School Nurse Files – Netflix Original Series

Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

Sneakerheads – Netflix Original Series

Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Country-Ish – Netflix Original Series

Independent country artist Coffey Anderson is a small town boy trying to make it big in Hollywood while raising three kids with his professional dancer wife Criscilla.

A Perfect Crime – Netflix Original Documentaries

In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin of has never been identified.

28 September 2020

Whose Vote Counts, Explained – Netflix Original Series

Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.

29 September 2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Michelle Buteau Comedy Special 2020. Michelle Buteau. Cr. Marcus Price/NETFLIX © 2020

A stand-up special from comedian and actress Michelle Buteau.

30 September 2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix Original Documentaries

The true-crime story of Chris Watts and the murder of his wife and two young daughters is told through the camera footage that led to his capture.

COMING SOON – September 2020

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep12 – Netflix Original Documentaries

In the lead-up to their 20th anniversary, the guys open up about going digital and the challenges of launching their official social media accounts.

GIMS: On The Record – Netflix Original Documentaries

Go backstage with beloved rap superstar Gims in the year leading up to his major 2019 Stade de France performance in this up-close documentary.

Licensed Titles

My Best Friend’s Wedding – 9/1/2020

The First Wives Club – 9/1/2020

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World – 9/4/2020

Nasty C – 9/25/2020

