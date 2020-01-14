New Westworld season 3 teaser reveals series timeline and release date

With ambitious sci-fi series, there are plenty to go around. Arguably, no series is bigger and more ambitious with its ideas than HBO’s Westworld, which is set in a future where robots, created for the many diverse escapist pleasures of humans in a massive theme park, start to become self-aware and make their own destinies. Or at least an alternate destiny. Or something like that, because there is a lot going on that is still not immediately clear. And with the conclusion of season 2, things only got bigger and even complicated trying to figure out what is going on and how much of humanity’s future is in the hands of these robots.

It’s not just the premise of the series that is ambitious though, as it also features a time-jumping narrative that is both profoundly clever and difficult to follow at the same time. I guess this is not surprising considering the series is co-created by Jonathan Nolan, brother of Christopher Nolan, the master of weird time structures as part of a narrative. It’s become a big part of the series trying to explore the narrative through both the points of view of the different pasts and present.

We’ve seen a few trailers already, mostly introducing us Aaron Paul’s future blue-collar worker cast newcomer, but HBO has now rolled out a video to unveil the release date of the upcoming third season, which also explains the timeline of the series. There are no spoilers for season 3, but it does at least give us an indication of when it is set and the events that happen around the world politically that lead up to it. And that last bit is important as the new season will deal with a political narrative that we haven’t even been introduced to yet. I guess we can expect the series to just get even bigger.

So, this little teaser shows a pinwheeling alternative future (hopefully) timeline which is a little too close to home for some current events (see Hong Kong protests), and an important date in four years (and something really bad the year after that). But then it skips ahead to the show’s most important divergence, which finally reveals the time in which the main narrative is all set: The year 2058.

HBO has billed season three as “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.” All this has only made me even more excited for the series which is going beyond the constraints of its initial theme to something bigger and possibly even more exciting than we could have ever imagined. I can’t wait.

Westworld Season 3 sees the main cast all returning in Thandie Newton as Maeve, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, and Ed Harris as the Man in Black. Oh, and I almost forgot, as revealed in the teaser, the series will finally be coming our way on March 15, 2020

