Nicole Kidman’s life is unraveling in HBO’s limited drama series The Undoing

The Undoing is HBO’s upcoming limited drama series from creator David E. Kelley, the man behind HBO’s incredibly popular critical hit Big Little Lies, and is based on the 2014 novel ‘You Should Have Known’ by author Jean Hanff Korelitz. The 6-part series is directed by Susanne Bier who directed Bird Box and picked up an Oscar for her foreign language film In a Better World.

Nicole Kidman stars as Grace Fraser, a highly successful therapist living in New York City who’s about to break out into the mainstream thanks to the imminent release of her first book, and who’s happily married with a devoted husband (Hugh Grant) and a loving son (Noah Jupe).

However her seemingly perfect life is shattered following a violent death that may involve her husband. As she struggles to make sense of what’s going on and hold on to her life while in the eye of a very public storm, the more she examines the events of the last few days and the people involved, the more she comes to realise that she hasn’t heeded the advice and insights she often provides to others.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows:

The limited series The Undoing, premiering this May, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

This looks like a taut drama that’s going to have plenty of twists and turns as we work towards the truth. Kidman is the focus of this miniseries and she’s delivering yet another excellent performance as she struggles to hold on to her life, her family, and all she’s worked so hard for.

The Undoing will premiere on HBO in May. It also stars Donald Sutherland, Fala Chen, Édgar Ramírez, Michael Devine, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Matilda De Angelis, and Noma Dumezweni.

