Nu Metro will only be open on weekends as part of its level 2 reopening plan

Nu Metro will only be open on weekends as part of its level 2 reopening plan

With the country easing a number of its COVID-19 restrictions and hoping to restart the economy, going to the theatres will soon be something you can do again. Perfect timing if you’re looking to watch Christopher Nolan’s latest time-bending epic. To do so safely through, there need to be some rules in place – even if you’re willing to go out at all – and after Ster-Kinekor revealed their moviegoing requirements last week, Nu Metro has released their plan to lure back film patrons.

Taking a much more restrictive approach than Ster-Kinekor, Nu Metro will only be opening up 16 of its flagship cinemas during this time and even then, only for the weekends and on public holidays, within the 22:00 curfew that remains in place in Level 2.

The company has posted the following rules online (via Business Insider) with regards to some of the changes they are making to protocols to ensure customer safety and social distancing during this time, including some changes to how popcorn and beverages are dispensed:

Online bookings on Nu Metro’s website are encouraged, but on-site purchases will be made at self-service terminals, box office and catering counters. There will be at least a 1.5 metre distance between booked seats, and two seats will be blocked between customers. However, a maximum of two customers can sit next to each other in an auditorium. Popcorn seasoning shaker will be replaced by sealed, disposable sachets. Cinema capacity will be limited to 50 patrons per screening room, and time between

The cinema chain is also adhering to the usual government rules on gathering limits, but it’s nice to see that they have been willing to make several changes which should be even better for customers willing to brave the theatres.

And for those patrons who have previously enjoyed watching movies in style and making use of Nu Metro’s VIP services, they will still be able to enjoy the regular bar- and sit-down restaurant services, including the consumption of alcohol. Please don’t drive home afterward, if you do intend to have a pint or two before showtime.

As to which of the 16 theatres they are choosing to open, you can find the full list below:

Gauteng

Hyde Park

Emperors Palace

Clearwater Mall

The Glen

Westgate

Pretoria

Menlyn Park

Woodlands

Western Cape

Canal Walk

Worcester

KwaZulu-Natal

Ballito Junction

Cornubia Mall

The Pavilion

Galleria, Amanzimtoti

Port Elizabeth

Boardwalk

Bloemfontein

Loch Logan

Limpopo

Masingita Mall, Giyani

Last Updated: