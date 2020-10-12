Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous gets a second season, will fit into Dominion storyline

It appears no movie franchise can really be complete these days unless it’s split up into a big cinematic universe with several TV shows linked to it. Taking a cue from Marvel, Star Trek, and Star Wars, we’re now seeing many other franchises looking to do the same thing.

The Jurassic Park film series is arguably one of the biggest franchises (alongside The Fast Saga) in Universal Picture’s catalogue, and has joined in on the connected franchise idea with a recent animated by the name of series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. It’s a program for kids, which is both educational and also fits into the events of the Jurassic World movie.

At New York Comic-Con, it was announced that the animated series has been renewed for a second season, with Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow also talking about how the animated show will expand its world even further as it goes beyond the story of Jurassic World and tell its own fresh tales too that fill in the gaps between the movies. Cheers, SyFy:

[I told them,] ‘Look, this is your show.’ I think that in the first season that was true, but it was existing in the context of something else.” And now with Season 2, it is their show. Where we’re going forward belongs to all of these minds and that’s very exciting to me. Now, the show starts. Now, here we are and we know who these characters are and … we don’t have any idea what the timeline is. We don’t know where this is going.

[Camp Creatceous] is “a part of the larger story we’re telling, it’s not just some extra thing that we did. It’s something that we really care about its part of our whole world

The show may no longer need to tie into the core plot of a movie, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to ignore the movies either as Trevorrow revealed that the writers of the series know the details of Jurassic World: Dominion and will build their own story around the Fallen Kingdom sequel.

The first season of Camp Cretaceous stuck very closely to the events of the first Jurassic World movie. Having young heroes chart their own course, certainly makes things more interesting, which can be observed from the teaser for season 2:

I really like where this series going and even though it is mostly aimed at kids, it is action-packed enough to appeal to adults as well. With season 2, it seems the survival aspects have only been ramped up and the dinosaurs are now potentially more terrifying, which is really what the Jurassic series is all about.

And with Dominion delayed to 2022 because of COVID-19, this will be the only dinosaur actions fans will be able to get for a while.

Last Updated: