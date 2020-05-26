Jurassic World: Dominion is the “start of a new era” not the end of a trilogy

Movie trilogies are hard, man. Specifically closing out a movie trilogy is super hard. The opening film traditionally is just there to introduce characters and plot points and entice the audience, while the second film is just where most of the busy work happens. The third and final film is where everything needs to come together though, and while there are exceptions that make it all look effortless in execution and even get better as the films go on, so many trilogies just cannot stick that landing. So here’s a nifty way to avoid all that pressure for your trilogy finale: Don’t make it a trilogy finale.

Following on from Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion will see original writer/director director Colin Trevorrow returning after only penning Fallen Kingdom to finish up his story of dinosaur genetic manipulation for corporate and militaristic greed. After that second film left us with those dinos having escaped into the wider population on Earth – and Trevorrow’s fantastic “Battle at Big Rock” short-film teasing all the thrills that scenario represents – it was assumed that Dominion would be tying up the story of this modern successor to Steven Spielberg’s classic Jurassic Park trilogy. But when asked by Collider if this film would be the end of the series, longtime franchise producer Frank Marshall responded with a firm “No”.

It’s the start of a new era. The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.

Marshall went on to tease that additional entries in the franchise after Dominion could be set in this “new normal” of human and dinosaur co-habitation of Earth (described as a “Neo-Jurassic Age”). As Collider also points though, it’s fairly likely that stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are only contracted for three films (which is standard practice for Hollywood blockbusters) and that Dominion will close off their story while setting up something new.

Fallen Kingdom also ret-conned the original Jurassic Park to include the character of Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), ostensibly the former scientist partner of Jurassic Park founder John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). And it was revealed that the two men had a falling out before the events of the first Jurassic movie over Lockwood’s intention to use their cloning technology on humans. The shocking reveal in Fallen Kingdom was that Lockwood’s 11-year old granddaughter Maisie (Isabella Sermon) was actually a clone of Lockwood’s deceased daughter. Could she be the new star of the franchise going forward? Maybe whatever film comes next has a time jump to a world of complete human-dino integration with a grown-up Maisie leading events? Or things could go in a totally new and unexpected direction.

We’ll have to wait until Jurassic World: Dominion actually releases to find that out. Currently, that is still set to happen on 11 June 2021 despite the film’s production having been shut down after just three weeks due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Last Updated: