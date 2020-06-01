One dedicated fan went and placed all the scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into chronological order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily one of the world’s greatest cinematic triumphs of all time. Not just because of how much money it made over the past 12 years that led it to become comfortably the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, but how it was able to connect 22 different storylines together in a mostly cohesive way.

Despite how well each movie was told and the amount of effort that was made to ensure that most parts of the story align together, that doesn’t mean that fans can easily make sense of the timeline without drawing a few headscratchers. Especially after a few movies appeared to make a mess of the timeline and the years they took place in.

One fan with far too much time on their hands during lockdown has gone through every single MCU movie made thus far and pieced together scenes from the different films in chronological order, so that we can now all fully understand the order in which the events took place.

This is just a text outline of course and it would be interesting to see how these events were to play out in the movies if one was actually viewing them chronologically. No doubt, it will be even more of a mess considering these scenes are part of movies with bigger narratives, but it would be interesting to say the least. At least it’s great to see how events could have possibly taken place in a specific order.

There could be a few points to argue in when certain events may have happened, especially in certain storylines which were supposed to overlap when they took place. What do you make if this though? Do you agree with the timeline or do you disagree on any parts? Or perhaps you probably just don’t have the time and couldn’t be bothered in spending of it trying to piece together the events this way

