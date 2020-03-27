Overcome a life filled with regret in Netflix’s multi-generational drama Tigertail

Tigertail is Netflix’s upcoming Taiwanese/American feature from writer/director Alan Yang, whose name you might know from little comedy series such as Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Master of None. He’s not trying to tickle your funny bone this time though, instead he’s gathering all your heart strings together for an incredibly poignant drama.

It follows the life of a poor Taiwanese factory worker, Pin-Jui (Hong-Chi Lee), who leaves the love of his life and all he knows behind when he enters into an arranged marriage that offers him the opportunity to move to America for a better life. Many years later, the older Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) is a shell of his former self, worn down by years of hard work, his loveless marriage, and filled with regret for his mistakes – including a poor relationship with his now-adult daughter, Angela (Christine Ko). But a chance encounter sets him on a path to find some of the peace and happiness he so desperately craves.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Let’s take a look:

This looks like an excellent drama that’s going to try its best to squeeze a tear out of you.

What do you think?

Tigertail is due for release on Netflix on 10 April. It also stars Kunjue Li, Fiona Fu, Hayden Szeto, Joan Chen, Cindera Che, and James Saito.

