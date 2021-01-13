Owen Wilson questions the nature of his reality in Amazon’s sci-fi drama Bliss

Bliss is Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming mind-bending drama with a sci-fi twist that was written and directed by Mark Cahill (Another Earth, I Origins), and stars Owen Wilson (wow, I feel like I haven’t seen him in anything in ages) and Salma Hayek.

Wilson plays a miserable middle-aged man plodding his way through life, but a chance encounter with a mysterious woman (Hayek) leads him to question the very nature of his humdrum existence when she demonstrates to him that what he believes to be his real life is just a simulation he’s participating in. She shows him that his real life is one of happiness and fulfilment, but that in order to appreciate it he needs to understand how good it really is by experiencing how bad it could be. Or not, and he’s just experiencing a severe mental break.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound ‘Bliss’ world begins to bleed into the ‘ugly’ world they must decide what’s real and where they truly belong.

Let’s take a look:

This is a really trippy trailer, and the only thing I can say for certain is that Owen Wilson looks really tired. That’s a tiredness I can relate to, and nothing would make me happier than to find out that none of it was real and I’m going to wake up in a paradise. I’m also going to go out on a limb and ask, if we’re questioning the nature of reality and the world around us, why assume Wilson is real?

I think it might be fun to find out. What do you think?

Bliss will premiere on Prime Video on 5 February. It also stars Madeline Zima, Nesta Cooper, Joshua Leonard, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Ronny Chieng.

Last Updated: