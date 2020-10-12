Patton Oswalt’s MODOK looks like Robot Chicken meets Celebrity Deathmatch

Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. For many years that’s the acronym that has defined MODOK, leader of Advanced Idea Mechanics and ten-time winner of the world’s most homicidal couch potato award. Here’s a surprise twist: Even genocidal big-brained monsters yearn to be loved. That’s the premise behind the titular MODOK series coming to Hulu next year, which stars the Married Organism Destined Only for Kuddling (YOU THINK OF A BETTER ACRONYM) as he tackles his greatest challenge yet: Running AIM and a stable relationship.

Here’s the first footage for MODOK, fresh out of New York Comic-Con!

As you might have gathered, comedian Patton Oswalt has a hand in this, not only as the co-creator of the show but also as the voice of the megalomaniacal super-genius freak. I don’t even want to think of how he managed to father children because I’d like to fall asleep without screaming when I close my eyes.

Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia voices MODOK’s wife Jodie, Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz plays his son Lou, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero is his daughter Melissa. I like what seeing here, primarily because yes that is Robot Chicken producer Stoopid Buddy Stoodios handling the animation duties. There’s no release date yet, but I’m sure the show won’t be AIMless for long.

