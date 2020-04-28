People are not happy with Disney’s #MayThe4th Twitter promo

May the Fourth be with you! Not just the proclamations of a Star Wars fan with a lisp, but also the slogan of Star Wars Day, the annual celebration of all the things we love about that galaxy far, far away on 4 May. With the COVID-19 lockdowns in place, there won’t be any major fan festivals this year, but Disney was planning to compensate for that. As announced last week, the behind-the-scenes documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian would premiere on Disney+ on 4 May, and this weekend past we got the news that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be dropping early on the streaming service on the same day.

And with the latter blockbuster drawing to a close the Skywalker Saga, it’s only expected that Disney would try to get some fan involvement on what the franchise has meant to them over the years. Except, all they’ve done is get a bunch of people upset. It all began simple enough with the following tweet:

Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

A pretty innocuous request, by any understanding. What’s more, it seemed to indicate that Disney would somehow be highlighting these memories from fans in some manner on Star Wars Day. And here’s where things went a little pear-shaped as Disney proceeded to outline the terms and conditions attached to these tweets.

By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: https://t.co/G0AyToufQ5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

And I’m sure you can immediately see the problem here just like so many others did. Comic book writer Andy Diggle summed it up nicely in his reply.

Soon the Disney+ Twitter accounts timeline was filled with irate fans calling into question the House of Mouse’s seemingly draconian attempt to effectively own a hashtag and any tweets associated with it.

Hey @Twitter , @jack at what point do you step in and specifically say that hash tags don't belong to anyone? — Cory J Turner (@CoryJTurner) April 27, 2020

I was born on May 4th – does that mean you technically own my birthday? #MayThe4th April 27, 2020

You know that's not how this works right. You can't just scream a terms of service agreement into the void and then assume anyone who does something falling in line has seen it and agreed. No one who tweets #Maythe4th has agreed legally to your tos. — Sasam (@SasamBots) April 27, 2020

My favorite Star Wars memory would have to be the time Disney tried to lay legal claim to every tweet on Twitter that used a particular hashtag. #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/7fDB3LKUlw — Itsukushimi 🍥 (@Itsukushimi777) April 27, 2020

Now before you guys also start stocking up on pitchforks and torches and figuring out ways to break the travel ban so you can go toyi-toyi outside Disney’s offices in California, you may want to re-read Disney’s actual tweet. As the account pointed out in a follow-up tweet a few hours later, and as some others also highlighted, what Disney is doing here is not laying claim to an entire hashtag. They’re effectively using very standard terms and conditions when it comes to doing online promotions in which public social media posts will be displayed somewhere else. And this is not for the entire hashtag, but just to the replies on this one particular twitter thread.

The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th! — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

y’all clearly don’t know what this legally means. They don’t own the hashtag or your tweet, nor do they claim to. This simply means they are legally allowed to post your tweet elsewhere. They HAVE to post this tweet or else they legally couldn’t — FrostyMac (@TheFrostyMac) April 27, 2020

People… everything you post on Twitter is available for anyone to use for any purpose. It's in the TWITTER terms of service. Disney didn't even need to post this. They could have just used your tweets and been done with it. — Sam Dunham (@samdu) April 27, 2020

I have to admit, it is a bit weird that Disney actually went out of their way to put the legalities surrounding this promo front and centre like this. I’ve never really seen any other big corporate do that before. And while, in a certain way, this is actually laudable, it actually comes off as a bit… dick-ish in tone. I can certainly understand why people seeing the initial tweets (and who are not familiar with the terms and conditions of Twitter and all these types of social media promos) would react the way they did.

Also, in case anybody was wondering, I didn’t ask any of the people whose tweets I mentioned above for any special permission to embed them here. Because that’s how Twitter works, as some of you may just have learned.

