Go behind the scenes of The Mandalorian with a trailer for new Disney+ documentary series

By Kervyn Cloete
Posted on April 24, 2020
It took over 40 years for the first Star Wars live-action TV series, but it could be argued that it was worth the wait. Since its launch last year as the flagship title on Disney+, The Mandalorian has become a global phenomenon. With its mix of western-inspired sci-fi adventures, big-budget world-building, and the cutest little green critter since that time Geoff tried to cosplay as the Hulk, the show rapidly became a smash hit with fans and two more seasons are already in various degrees of production.

To pull off that success, creator Jon Favreau assembled one hell of a team of creatives to bring to life the tales of the titular armour-wearing badass played by Pedro Pascal. A team that consisted of everybody from Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni to filmmaking legend Werner Herzog. Favreau and co also employed some bleeding-edge technology to film this effects-heavy production in a way that has never been done before. And now, thanks to an upcoming documentary series titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the House of Mouse is giving us a look at how that eclectic mix of talent and engineering came together to give us this show we love. Check out the first trailer below:

That looks damn intriguing, and I’m especially hyped to see more of the “Stagecraft” technology that Favreau used to film the show. That and Werner Herzog giving stage directions to a baby Yoda puppet of course.

And for those fortunate folks who already have Disney+ (Sigh… still a long time to 2022 for us) they won’t have long to wait for this behind-the-scenes look. The eight-episode docu-series will be start airing weekly on Disney’s streaming service as of Monday 4 May 2020. Yes, that’s May the Fourth aka Star Wars Day.

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for the series.

In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

Last Updated: April 24, 2020

