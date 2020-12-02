Peter Dinklage to star in a Toxic Avenger remake and no this isn’t a joke

While we’ve always known that really good movies often don’t make a lot of money, it’s also true that you can’t judge a movie based purely on its first few weeks at the box office. Many films go on to earn a cult status and a steady trickle of revenue beyond the cinema screen, such as 1984’s horror-comedy The Toxic Avenger. Largely ignored when it was first released in theatres, the schlocky Troma Entertainment B-movie ended up gaining cult popularity a few years later and spawning multiple sequels and an animated series.

The franchise may be getting a second chance at making a bigger impact financially at the box office, as Deadline is reporting that a reboot is in the works with Peter Dinklage set to star in the lead role. Macon Blair is set to write and direct this new take on the film.

The Toxic Avenger tells the story of Melvin Ferd, a lonely janitor who is exposed to toxic chemicals and then becomes a mutant superhero. It’s very similar to many other superhero origin stories, but thanks to the horrific look of the title character and Troma’s signature ludicrous violence, it played out more as a horror film with plenty of comedic elements thrown in.

Perhaps with Dinklage and Blair signed up, we can get a movie that brings out those best elements without coming across as cheesy as the original film sequels, which went overboard. Dinklage is a remarkably versatile actor who can certainly take on multiple genres in one performance. Blair might be less established a filmmaker, having made his name in front of the camera starring in Jeremy Saulnier’s brilliant thrillers Blue Ruin and Green Room, but he recently made a successful transition to the director’s chair with Netflix’s critically-acclaimed I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

The Toxic Avenger will also be releasing at a time when the world is in love with superhero stories, so there is certainly room for success if the team can get it right. There is no release date yet for this reboot.

