Rosamund Pike’s help comes at a price in Netflix’s darkly comedic crime thriller I Care a Lot

I Care a Lot is not just what I think when you show me pictures of your newborn, but also the cheeky title of Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy slash crime thriller written and directed by J Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed).

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike – Gone Girl) and her partner, Fran (Eiza González – Baby Driver), have a good thing going. They’re in the business of becoming the court-appointed legal guardians of wealthy elderly people with no relatives who’re deemed no longer competent to handle their own affairs – and then siphoning off as much of their fortunes as they can through perfectly legal, albeit dubious, means.

But their predatory scam hits a roadblock when their latest mark (Dianne Wiest – Bullets Over Broadway) turns out to have a shady past, and a powerful gangster (Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones) with whom she has a close relationship is none too pleased at the pair’s attempt to bilk her out of her nest egg.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Let’s take a look:

I love everything about this. It looks stylish and well directed, there’s an excellent cast delivering good performances, and the plot is deliciously dark and twisted.

What do you think?

I Care a Lot will premiere on Netflix on 19 February. It also stars Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chris Messina, Macon Blair, Alicia Witt, Lance Norris, and Damian Young.

