Pirates of the Caribbean reboot eyes Karen Gillan as its new lead

It may have been a while since we last saw a Pirates of the Caribbean movie (and arguably even longer since a really good one) but the franchise was simply too big for Disney to not want to make more of them. And indeed it appears the franchise will be making a comeback with Disney planning to reboot the franchise, according to a new scoop from The Disinsider.

With the franchise having grown a little tired and stretched over its last few iterations, it’s perhaps not too surprising that the studio might be looking to go the reboot route rather than a direct sequel to breathe some fresh life into it. In going the reboot route it also means that the studio is finally looking to take the focus away from Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and move it somewhere else instead. This is both good and bad news because while Sparrow’s story was growing more and more ridiculous in each movie, Depp was still one of the better things about them and arguably the reason they were such a success in the first place.

So who exactly does Disney intend to pin their hopes on for the reboot? Well according to sources, that person is Karen Gillan. Gillan is actually a fantastic choice as not only is she a diverse actress with experience in big-budget movies like Jumanji, Guardians of the Galaxy and multiple Avengers films, not to mentioned her beloved turn as Amy Pond in Doctor Who, but she can also be quite charismatic to watch as well. Whether she can hold a franchise on her own though is something else and it’s likely that this movie could also have more of an ensemble approach than the previous films which were more greatly focused on Depp’s Sparrow.

Exactly where this new story will take audiences to is also not clear though the report reveals that Gillan could be playing the role of Redd – the popular meet-and-greet character from the Disney Parks attraction – however, that’s pure speculation at this point. The details are still ultimately being fleshed out by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and previous Pirates movies writer Ted Elliot who are still working on the script alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman who return as producers of the reboot.

Are you excited to set sail on a pirate ship once again, or do you think Disney should wait a few more years before taking us on another swashbuckling adventure into the magical waters of the Caribbean?

