Pixar’s next movie is Luca, set to release in 2021

After several years of including at least one or two sequels in the mix, Pixar is back to doing what they do best: Telling fresh and original stories. In 2020 we saw them set their eyes on the world of magic and fantasy with Onward, with the studio still currently hoping to release their next big original movie Soul in November…if things stay according to plan.

Pixar’s commitment to telling original stories is set to continue as the studio announced a new film titled Luca, from director Enrico Casarosa (who helmed the Pixar short La Luna), that they are looking to release to theatres in June 2021. It’s good to see that the studio is not only focusing on telling fresh stories with completely new characters, but also new locations and cultures, as well as this story, will be set in the beautiful Italian riviera in the Liguria region. Pixar has also released a short synopsis of what the movie will be about:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.

“One young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides”. This film sounds like the holiday we wish we all had in 2020, but instead we all got stuck inside visiting our own house instead. The premise certainly sounds like an interesting one that will likely see Pixar once again tackle deep issues like friendship, but in an endearing and entertaining way. I’ll be honest, it doesn’t come across as the most fun move based on that short synopsis and image, but I have no doubt that Pixar will find a way of hooking everyone in with great characters, gorgeous animation and emotional storytelling.

