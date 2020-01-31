Real-life sports stars praise Sonic the Hedgehog in this Super Bowl trailer

Another Super Bowl trailer has dropped early – and this time for Sonic the Hedgehog. Given the focus on sports over the weekend though, we see less of the movie and more about how selected sports stars (that’s what Google tells me they are, as I personally have no clue) all testify about just how quick Sonic the Hedgehog really is.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Olympic Gold Medal-winning sprinter Allyson Felix, and NFL players Christian McCaffrey, and Michael Thomas star in this new trailer which also features a few new scenes of Sonic from the movie plus gives us a glimpse of what we might expect from the humour in the film:

If anything, that extra $5 million spent on brushing up Sonic’s look was worth every cent as he looks much better here than the original horrific version we got of him. The humour is also strong and probably a good indication of what we will get in the movie with Jim Carrey in particular making a return to the type of silly, childish humour that made him so famous. Nothing wrong with that and should make his portrayal of Dr Robotnik a memorable one.

I don’t have high hopes for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie which is unlikely to buck the trend of poor video-game movie adaptations, but if it gives audiences something to laugh at, it will at least be better than most. Sonic the Hedgehog releases on February 14th.

