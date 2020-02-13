Rick Moranis returning for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel

The 80s are making a comeback. And not in the sense of hairspray, shoulder pads and really cheesy pop music. Thankfully, more just in the way of nostalgia with so many films either drawing on the pop culture of the 80s for their themes or rebooting a popular film from that period. Disney will be bringing back an icon of the 80s when it makes a new Honey, I shrunk the Kids sequel that is currently in development.

It wouldn’t be a true sequel or 80s nostalgia film though if it didn’t bring the main actor in these films and according to Deadline Disney has been able to do just that with Rick Moranis returning as Wayne Szalinski, the eccentric scientist who initially built the machine that ended up shrinking his children (and the kids next door) down to a quarter of an inch in size. Moranis would play Szalinski in two more sequels.

This new sequel, titled Shrunk, will see Josh Gad play the role of Szalinski’s now-grown son Nick. No doubt the two will probably end up working together to try and finds the kids who get shrunk this time. Joe Johnston who directed the original film is also back for this sequel, so expect this movie to truly capture that nostalgia and magic of the original, with much better visual effects this time around.

As for Moranis, the actor has been quiet on the Hollywood front ever since he entered semi-retirement when his wife passed away in the 90s, though seems to be making a bit of a comeback when he reprised the voice of his classic Spaceballs character Lord Dark Helmet, during a 2018 episode of The Goldbergs. Having him on board for this film is definitely a win for Disney and for the chances of this movie working as a sequel.

Last Updated: