Rogue One, Book of Eli writer interested in penning Control movie

Control is one of my favourite games from last year. Remedy’s twisty, brain-melting SCP-inspired action game was an absolute blast, and I honestly can’t wait for more from the universe established in the game. Here’s what I said in my review:

“Control is an intriguing, fascinating experience. The third-person action, while slick and elegant, is perhaps a little pedestrian – but the completely bonkers story and the rewarding sense of exploration and discovery help cement Control as one of Remedy’s best games.”

It’s a damned good time. While many of the stories and the overall weirdness finds its genesis in the fictional SCP Foundation’s archives, they’re great tales that could work well on the silver screen. While it may or may not happen, there are possibly at least a few conversations around that happening. Speaking on Twitter during an AMA, Rogue One and Book of Eli writer Gary Whitta said that if he had the chance to turn any video game into a movie, it’d be Control.

While that could be where the story ends, but Remedy’s head of communication Thomas Puha responded, and the two have perhaps engaged in conversation since. It’s by no means confirmation that there’ll be a Control movie, but man, that’s something I didn’t know I wanted.

Hat tip to VG247’s Kirk McKeand for noticing the conversation.

