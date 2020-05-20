Ruby Rose exits Batwoman after a single season

Holy bombshell departures Batman, I did not see this happening! With its first season done and dusted, CW’s Batwoman series has been a smash hit for the network and will definitely be back once life resumes at a more normal pace. The only problem? Batwoman herself, won’t be suiting up again as star Ruby Rose has announced that she’ll be vacating the cape and cowl.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement via THR.

This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and the CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success—I am truly grateful.

A new Batwoman will need to be cast for the second season, with the CW and Warner Bros. wishing rose all the best in their own statement:

Warner Bros. Television, the CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we—along with the show’s talented creative team—look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.

So why is Rose leaving Batwoman? That’s a mystery that would stump even the Riddler. Variety says that Rose’s exit is not due to on-set injuries (of which she incurred some MAJOR damage), although no one would blame her for wanting to not be paralysed for life while dressed up as a bat. Other speculation points to the exit coming from the brutal workload of shooting a TV series, dealing with the most toxic of fans and the endless press junkets needed to hype the show.

It’s not down to ratings either, as Batwoman was the third most-watched show on the CW, so who really knows? Until then, the hunt is on for a new actor to take up the mantle of the bat and fill some big bat-boots when Batwoman returns for a second season.

