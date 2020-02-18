Rumour: Loki TV series to introduce Kang the Conqueror

With Marvel now expanding into the TV series game with their Disney+ shows, the opportunity for more in-depth storytelling and for bringing new characters into the mix has only increased. Most studios might baulk at the added complexity of bringing even more characters into the mix and somehow maintaining consistency across storylines, but it looks like Marvel will simply be taking even more risks with the way they will allow these new shows to expand their universe.

Something which the upcoming Loki series likely to do. With Loki having captured the Space Stone in Endgame in an alternate timeline, the premise of the show is set up for character to use his usual sneaky ways to mess with different timelines, something which will probably properly introduce the multiverse to the franchise. This direction was evidenced in the show’s Super Bowl commercial where Loki was briefly shown wearing what looked like a Time Variance Authority jumpsuit. In the comics, the TVA is an organization that monitors the multiverse and subsequent timelines, eliminating those deemed too dangerous. An organization which Loki has obviously caught the attention of with his time-travelling antics.

Now, industry insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that not only will the series definitely feature the TVA with Owen Wilson rumoured to be playing the role of Justice Peace, the head of TVA. But that the series is also introducing Kang the Conqueror to the universe. Kang the Conqueror – real name Nathaniel Richards (a descendant of Reed Richards) – a 31st-century scholar who becomes fascinated with the time-travel exploits of his famous ancestor. After finding a device that allows him to travel back in time to ancient Egypt, he dubs himself Pharaoh Rama-Tut where he is, ironically, defeated by a time-travelling Fantastic Four. The defeat inspires Richards to assemble an arsenal of time-travel weaponry to expand his domination and become Kang the Conqueror.

Kang the Conqueror is a big character to introduce into the Marvel Universe. It’s not clear though if he will form a major part of the series and possibly be a major villain or perhaps just be introduced in passing and perhaps be a setup for a bigger future battle in the movies, something which could make sense given the enormity of the threat he poses. Either way, if these rumours are true, the Loki TV series will be introducing many new exciting elements to the broader MCU – that we can’t really watch because We still don’t have Disney+ in South Africa.

