Russell Crowe snaps in the road-rage thriller Unhinged

Of all the things I miss due to working from home right now, my commute to and from the office is definitely not one of them – few things get me riled up as easily as traffic.

While I like to think of my screaming at other road users as free therapy, but that’s definitely not what Caren Pistorius (Slow West, Mortal Engines) gets when she has a minor altercation with another road user in the upcoming thriller Unhinged. Unfortunately the incident turns out to be the last straw for a very on-edge Russell Crowe, who snaps during the confrontation and begins a deadly pursuit in search of an apology he believes he’s owed.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.

Actually I do know, Nick’s a shade over thirteen thousand kilometers away and is too lazy to walk. Let’s take a look:

As a whole I think this looks like a fairly generic thriller, certainly not bad, but not particularly good either. The draw here seems to be finding out how unhinged Crowe actually gets and how far he goes in his pursuit, but since he’s the antagonist we’re not meant to be rooting for his psycho a**e.

What do you think?

Unhinged is due for release in the US on 1 July. Directed by Derrick Borte (London Town) and written by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia), it also stars Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Michael Papajohn, Anne Leighton, and Lucy Faust.

Last Updated: