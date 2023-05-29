Shinunoga E-Wa Meaning by Fujii Kaze : English Lyrics & Meaning

The song Shinunoga E-Wa was released in 2020 by Fujii Kaze, a songwriter hailing from Japan. Even though the song is a few years old, it is still very popular among fans, and is used as a dedication to people they love. In this article, we will be looking at the Shinunoga E-wa meaning, and then provide you with the full English lyrics to the song at the bottom of this article.

Shinunoga E-Wa Meaning: The English Lyrics and Their Translation

The Shinunoga E-wa meaning is quite powerful. In this love song, the singer says he has to be with the person he loves. The chorus for Shinunoga E-Wa says the line “Shinu no ga ii wa” over and over. This means “I’d rather die” in English. He admits he has given up so much in his life for his love, and has starved himself because he craves this love so much.

The lyrics at the beginning bring to mind the promises made in his youth and the questions he asked himself in the mirror:

Pinky swear, if I do tell a lie I’m willing to swallow needles or anything on Monday It doesn’t matter if it’s Sunday Mirror Mirror on the wall Who would give me the most everlasting love of them all? No need to ask cause it’s my darling

At this stage, Kaze knows that he is in love, and knows what he wants from that love. He desires to be with his love for the rest of his days. This is a truth that is central to his being, and that he has no doubts about it. He is filled with confidence about these notions, which the chorus demonstrates:

I want you to be my last If I had to keep being separated from you like this I’d rather die I’d rather die I choose you over three meals a day If I had to keep being separated from you like this I’d rather die I’d rather die

These lyrics tell us that Kaze is in a distant relationship, and is not together with his love. That separation is painful for him in many ways, and causes stress in his life and emotional turmoil so severe that he starts to skip meals. It also makes it difficult for him to remain faithful to her in all his thoughts, as the next lines say:

Still, sometimes my heart is being unfaithful If it’s never cured, I’m sure to cure it baby Yeah, I ain’t nothin but ya baby “You don’t know what you got till it’s gone” I’m sick and tired of repeating that same old cliché Goodbye Oh, don’t you ever say bye-bye Eh

This indicates that his heart has difficulty remaining faithful due to the distance. Kaze sees his doubting mind as a kind of illness, and has a desire to make it right. He has no desire to end the relationship and say goodbye to this girl he is in love with. Even though he is having trouble, he wants the relationship to persevere. This is the love he wants to hold onto no matter what.

Distance Between Them, But Love Endures…

This is the meaning behind the words of the song Shinunoga w-Wa. Even though there is a physical distance between the two lovers, he is determined to make things work. There is absolutely no doubt in his mind about their relationship, and he knows he loves her and will love her forever. He is prepared to do what it takes to keep the love alive.

English Lyrics to Shinunoga E-Wa by Fujii Kaze

Below you find the English lyrics of the song, as provided by Genius.

Pinky swear, if I do tell a lie

I’m willing to swallow needles or anything on Monday

It doesn’t matter if it’s Sunday

Mirror Mirror on the wall

Who would give me the most everlasting love of them all?

No need to ask cause it’s my darling

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die

I’d rather die

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die

I’d rather die

Still, sometimes my heart is being unfaithful

If it’s never cured, I’m sure to cure it baby

Yeah, I ain’t nothin but ya baby

“You don’t know what you got till it’s gone”

I’m sick and tired of repeating that same old cliché Goodbye

Oh, don’t you ever say bye-bye

Eh

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

Still, sometimes my heart is being unfaithful

I don’t need that corny **** anymore bye-bye

I’ll always stick with ya, my baby

