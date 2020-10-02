Shocking news! Jamie Foxx to reprise Electro role in Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel

In what can only be described as… *cough*… a shocking turn of events, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as the villain Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel. If you don’t keep track of these things too closely, you may be wondering what the fuss is about seeing as Foxx played the character in a previous Spider-Man movie. Thing is, that movie was Amazing Spider-Man 2, the second film in the Andrew Garfield-starring series that was so badly received that Sony scrapped the entire franchise and signed a historic co-production deal with Marvel to introduce Tom Holland as a new, totally unrelated friendly neighbourhood wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So what the hell is going on here?!

Plot details of Marvel’s untitled upcoming third Spider-Man flick are still being kept tightly under wraps, but it’s widely suspected that the film would see Kraven the Hunter as the primary antagonist. With Far From Home ending with Holland’s Peter Parker having his civilian identity outed to the public and being framed for the explosive attacks on London that were actually orchestrated by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, it made sense that the follow-up film would see Spidey on the run somehow. But running to where?

Far From Home teased and then backtracked on the introduction of alternate universes/timelines to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is set to go full bore into the idea of a multiverse. On top of that, in the Sony-produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film, besides for heavily featuring other alternative universes, it also revealed that Venom with Tom Hardy was set in one of these universes. And since Sony and Marvel’s new deal will seemingly establish that Venom and Sony’s other tangential Spidey related movies are actually happening in a corner of the MCU, does that mean that the new Spider-Man film will have Holland’s webhead swinging his way through whatever universe the Amazing Spider-Man movies occupy as well?

Or maybe we’re reading too much into this. After all, the person who outs Peter Parker at the end of Far From Home is iconic newsman J. Jonah Jameson played by J. K. Simmons… who played a different version of the exact same character in the even earlier Spider-Man trilogy of movies starring Tobey Maguire. So maybe Foxx’s appearance here is just a different version of the same character he played before. I actually kind of like that idea. Mainly because the version of Electro that Foxx played previously absolutely sucked, so I would be down for a do-over.

With us still over a year away from the release of Marvel’s third Spider-Man film – and that’s only if COVID-19 doesn’t have anything to say about the film’s production which is scheduled to start soon – it may be some time still before we learn just what is going here.

