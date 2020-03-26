Solar Opposites: Watch the trailer for Rick & Morty co-creator’s new show

Know what this world needs right now? You know, besides better human beings as leaders and people just staying the hell home and washing their hands? It needs more Rick and Morty. Unfortunately, the utterly brilliant and often deranged animated adventures of everybody’s favourite mad scientist and his grandson are on a break right now with no official date revealed yet for when we’ll get the back half of season four. Luckily, we have Solar Opposites while we wait.

The brainchild of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty writer/story editor Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites is the story of “a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.” Based on the first trailer for the show that dropped last night though, I’m leaning towards “awesome” with that same irreverent oddball humour that made Rick and Morty so great (hopefully minus the asshole section of the fanbase though). Check it out below.

Ha ha well, that looks completely unhinged! And I’m totally here for it. Of course, wacky and bloody hijinx alone won’t make the show great if it doesn’t have good characters or some layered writing. That’s something that Roiland and McMahan have shown a definite knack for before though, so I’m really hoping we get the same here.

Roiland himself will star as family patriarch Korvo, while Sean Giambrone voices Yumyulack, Thomas Middleditch voices Terry, and Mary Mack voices Jesse. Hulu has snapped up the show and all 8 episodes of its first season are scheduled to drop on the streaming service on Friday, May 8. Hulu has also already greenlit another 8-episode season, so at least we know this isn’t getting cancelled anytime soon.

