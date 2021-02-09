Some secrets should stay buried in the horror thriller The Devil Below

The Devil Below, formerly known as Shookum Hills, is the upcoming horror thriller about a team of researchers who set out to explore the remote Appalachian mining town of Shookum Hills, which was abandoned decades earlier following a deadly fire in the mines. But when they begin to investigate the town they discover that it’s not as abandoned as they believed, and that there’s a good reason people have been kept away.

The movie stars Alicia Sanz (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), Adan Canto (Designated Survivor), Zach Avery (The White Crow), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), and Will Patton (The Postman), and is the sophomore feature from director Bradley Parker, whose 2012 feature Chernobyl Diaries followed a similar basic premise about people going where they shouldn’t and finding more than they bargained for, and in between these movies he’s worked as a second unit director on both Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apes and done VFX work on movies like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Ad Astra. The story was written by Stefan Jaworski (Those Who Kill) and Eric Scherbarth.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

A group of four amateur adventurers who specialize in exploring remote and forsaken places pay a visit to Shookum Hills, a town in the remote Appalachian Mountains, which was abandoned decades ago due to a mysterious coal mine fire.

Let’s take a look:

When will people learn? This is what happens when you don’t mined your own business. But then again if they did this would be a very short movie. I think this looks like a decent horror feature. It seems well-directed, the performances look good (and I’m a fan of the oft-underrated Will Patton), the story has an intriguing mystery to solve, the creature looks pretty well realised from the glimpses we get to see in the trailer, and most importantly for a horror – it’s got plenty of scary moments.

What do you think?

The Devil Below is due for release in limited US theatres and via digital and on-demand on 5 March.

