Sonic 2 movie set photos reveal first look at Knuckles

Last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog was a terrific example of how to get a video game properly adapted for the big screen. Easily the best video game movie since 1994’s Street Fighter, Sega’s iconic blue blur raced on to the big screen in a flick that was faithful to the original games and utterly devoid of any of the nightmare fuel that almost made it out of production before a massive redesign was added at the eleventh hour.

With a global box office gross of $320 million off of an $85 million budget, a sequel was obviously going to be blue-lit. One that expands not just on Sonic’s world, but also his Emerald Hill Zone supporting cast with the addition of Tails and everyone’s favourite echidna, Knuckles. Taken by Twitter user pursuit23 and grabbed by movie site Just Jared, pictures from the set of Sonic confirms that Knuckles isn’t just in the movie, he’s an absolute unit with massive spiky gloves. As the Chaos Emeralds intended, of course.

The first film ended with a tease of Sonic sidekick Tails making his way to Earth, after the hedgehog teamed up with local sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) while on the run from the US Department of Defense Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey, clearly having the time of his life). One of the last blockbusters before the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard, the movie was critically and financially stable, setting up sequel plans.

As for Knuckles, he made his first appearance back in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the guardian of the Master Emerald and was tricked by Robotnik into being Sonic’s latest nemesis. Everything worked out in the end, and since then Knuckles has usually been a reliable ally for Sonic and pals. He’s been in a ton of Sonic video games, comic books, and TV series since he first arrived on the scene, and he was pretty much alluded to in the first film during the echidna attack.

Sonic may be fast, but Knuckles is a powerhouse who can also use the Chaos Emeralds to enter his own Super-Saiyan knock-off form. Sonic 2 is currently scheduled for an April 8 release date in 2022, with Jeff Fowler once again in the director’s chair.

Last Updated: