Sony developing several Marvel TV shows starting with Silk

Look out, folks! There’s a whole load of SPUMC headed our way! *giggle* The really terribly named Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters has thus far had its home exclusively on the big screen with Venom, the upcoming Morbius, and several other developments like Kraven the Hunter (which will all be tied delicately to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man). But that will be changing soon as Sony Pictures Television is reportedly developing a “suite” of TV series based on the Spider-Man-related Marvel characters which they own the rights to.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that the plan is for these shows to first debut on a US cable network, before Amazon Prime then picks up the streaming rights. This deal is being compared to the groundbreaking agreement Marvel Television made with Netflix a few years ago to give us Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and The Defenders. This will also probably mean these Sony-produced shows will crossover amongst each other as well.

We don’t have many details on what this “suite” will comprise, but the first series to get the green light will be based on Silk, the superhero character created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos who first debuted in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #4. In that and subsequent issues, it was retconned that the radioactive spider which originally bit Peter Parker, giving him his superpowers, also bit Cindy Moon, a young student of Korean descent standing close by. She develops similar spider-based powers (spider-sense, proportionate strength, speed, and agility, but with organic webbing and claws) but unlike Parker can’t control them, threatening her family’s safety.

This resulted in her being taken away by the mysterious Ezekiel Sims (whose whole story is far too complex to get into now) who kept her isolated from all other human contact for 13 years while he trained her and hid her from the villainous Morlun (another story too complex to get into). She was only exposed to the rest of the world through a collection of TV series, movies, and books until she was freed by Spider-Man who had subsequently learned of her existence. While initially aggressive towards Spidey, she would become a superhero herself, adopting the name Silk. The character would eventually spin off into her own popular comic book series, as well playing a role in several major events in the Marvel Comics universe.

The upcoming Silk live-action TV series adaptation will be written by Lauren Moon, a writer on Netflix’s Atypical. Just like her comic book namesake, Moon is also of Korean-American descent, which is a great step forward in Asian representation. The LEGO Movie duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller – who signed an overall deal with Sony to oversee these new TV series adaptations – will exec produce alongside former Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal.

This is actually Sony’s second attempt to bring Silk to the screen as a feature film adaptation had been announced back in 2018. Whether that pitch was just changed for television or this is starting over again from the ground up is unclear right now. Also not certain is whether Sony will tie this directly into the Spider-Man movies the studio co-produces with Marvel. In Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, the character of Cindy Moon actually appears, played by Tiffany Espensen. Both appearances are very small though, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Sony just ignored them and recast the role.

Last Updated: