Sony reveals dates for Spider-Man sequels, prompts new MCU calendar shuffle

2020 is a write-off. Yes we still have some big movies releasing in the latter part of the year, but with the way things have been going over in the US with the COVID-19 pandemic, unless I’m in a cinema actually watching a movie, I won’t yet believe that it will actually hit its release date. And such, all we can do is look forward to what’s coming further down the line. We did that last week when Marvel Studios revealed the dates of their Phase 5 lineup. Some of which are now changing thanks to a certain wall-crawling swinging in.

Over the long weekend past, Sony finally revealed the release date of the third Spider-Man movie that they’re co-producing with Marvel. The still-untitled threequel starring Tom Holland will now be dropping on 5 November 2021 as opposed to its original date of 16 July 2021. The problem is that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was supposed to land in November 2021 after the recent COVID-19 shuffle, so now it’s getting pushed back to 25 March 2022. The upside of that delay is that to give itself some breathing room at the box office, Marvel has actually brought forward the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder by a week to 11 February 2022.

So here’s how the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule plays out now:

Black Widow – 6 November 2020

The Eternals – 12 February 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings – 7 May 2021

Spider-Man 3 – 5 November 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – 11 February 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 25 March 2022

Black Panther – 8 May 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – 8 July 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man 3, and Blade have all also been confirmed for Phase 5, but none of them have release dates yet.

Spider-Man 3: Stay At Home (or whatever it will be called) wasn’t the only arachnid-related movie news Sony dropped. The untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has now been pushed back six months from April 2022 to 7 October 2022. The animated first film was a gigantic critical and commercial success, and if the follow-up is anywhere near as groundbreaking, it will be worth the wait. It will be interesting to see if Sony also drop links in the Spider-Verse sequel to tie it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it appears to be doing with the upcoming Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. A post-credit stinger for Into the Spider-Verse had already officially established that it Venom was set in the same multiverse, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

Outside of the realm of Marvel Comics superheroes, Sony also made changes to their overall slate. Easily the biggest shakeup of the lot was that the long-gestating Uncharted video game adaptation – which actually stars Spider-Man’s Tom Holland – is actually getting pushed forward. Stuck in development hell for over a decade now, Sony’s adaptation of the brilliant PlayStation action-adventure games has been bumped up three months from its original 8 October 2021 date to 16 July 2021. The film had actually started early production just before the COVID-19 lockdown, with principal photography about to commence, so it’s actually pretty reasonable that it can still hit that date. Depending on when the film industry opens up, of course.

Other Sony productions with new dates include Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s animated film Connected, Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood,the Hart and Woody Harrelson comedy Man From Toronto and more. Here are all the new Sony dates, except for WWII drama The Nightingale starring sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning which was supposed to release on Christmas Day this year. It’s been removed from that slot for now but doesn’t have a new release date yet.

Connected – 23 October 2020

Escape Room 2 – 1 January 2021

Fatherhood – 2 April 2021

Vivo – 4 June 2021

Uncharted – 16 July 2021

Hotel Transylvania 4 – 6 August 2021

Man From Toronto – 17 September 2021

Last Updated: