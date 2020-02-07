Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie could form part of the MCU

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has been such a massive success that has revolutionised the box office that everyone wants a part of it. And no none more so than Sony who would love to have a success of that size on its hand. The truth is though, that thanks to its ownership of the rights of Spider-Man, it does have a part in it and thanks to the deal that was struck with Marvel, they play an important part in that cinematic future.

Not only is Spider-Man a major player and central figure in the MCU, but it appears that Sony is taking every opportunity to bring their line-up of Spider-Man villains into the wings as we saw with the latest trailer for Morbius, which saw Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming making an appearance and teasing how the films are all planning to be connected.

And now according to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the planned Kraven the Hunter film is set to also feature as part of the MCU, with the maniacal big-game hunter hunting down none other than Tom Holland’s Spider-Man himself. According to the article which comes from a casting grid they have, the studio is also looking for a person who is a Bourne-type and in their late thirties or forties.

This is ultimately, likely just a rumour for now – though one that could make sense given how Spider-Man: Far From Home left the superhero in a precarious position and easily the likely target of being hunted by villains around the world. How Marvel and Sony plan to balance their separate properties and keep them as part of one combined cinematic universe though, is something which could prove tricky in the future. Even if it only lasts for a few short years, the potential for crossover may make it worth it. Not to mention the box office receipts for Sony.

Last Updated: