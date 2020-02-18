Sophia Lillis has a lot to deal with in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix released the teaser for their upcoming teenage coming-of-age-with-a-dash-of-superpowers series, I Am Not Okay With This, two weeks ago. We didn’t see anything besides an awkward, yet funny, interaction between stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, but now the full trailer as dropped to give us a better idea of what’s in store for us.

In case you missed it the last time, it’s based on Charles Forsman’s 2017 graphic novel of the same name, whose work also formed the basis for Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World and will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who directed episodes of the aforementioned.

The show’s plot synopsis is as follows:

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Let’s take a look:

After seeing a lot more of what’s in store for us than we did in the teaser trailer I think this is going to be a Marmite series – you’ll either love it or hate it. It definitely seems more of a character-driven series than plot-driven because it looks like we’re following Sydney’s journey as she comes to terms with herself and all that has, and is, happening to her, rather than a regular story in which she participates.

That could be a difficult thing to watch because on her own she’s quite morose and miserable, so much so that I get the impression she’s deliberately wallowing in it, but through her interactions with her friends you can see flashes of her true personality and which add much needed lightness and levity. Most importantly for a character-driven story, it looks like we’re getting some excellent performances.

What I’m totally okay with is that final car window scene, similar to the one in the teaser trailer, and I’m really glad it’s going to be a running gag in the series because it’s funny and endearing. What do you think?

The eight-episode-long first season of I Am Not Okay With This will premiere on Netflix on 26 February. It also stars Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong.

