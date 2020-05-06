Space Force: Watch Steve Carell try to militarize the moon in first trailer

Confession time: I’ve never watched that much of The Office. The American version, I mean. I had seen a fair bit of the original BBC show with Ricky Gervais, and even though I actually wasn’t totally in love with it, I guess I was a bit snobbish when an American remake came along and so I ignored it for a bit. But then Steve Carell-led and Greg Daniels-created US version rapidly became a cult classic comedy show by seemingly being one of the few remakes that surpass the original. And I still didn’t watch it! And I can’t explain why.

It would be years and years before I would eventually get my hands on some episodes and watch it. And I really, really enjoyed it. And then stopped watching. Again, I can’t explain why. I would catch further episode here and there over the years, but I think in total I’ve maybe seen about four seasons worth of episodes of the nine-season show. I’m giving you all this preamble so that you know that I’m not repeating these same mistakes again when it comes to Space Force!

The upcoming Netflix series is a reunion of Carell and Daniels, this time taking their mockumentary workplace comedy approach to the stars. Or rather the moon. Where the US President wants to set up a military presence for complete “space dominance”. Enter Space Force, the new (and ridiculously close to reality – no, really) branch of the US military to be overseen by Carell’s Mark Naird, a four-star general who thinks this entire directive is as absurd as it sounds. But he’s a man who follows orders and so he’s assembled an eclectic (and star-studded) team to make this work. Hilarity, as expected, ensues.

Check out Space Force in the first trailer below:

Damn, now I’m going to have the Beach Boys’ Kokomo looping through my head all day! And I’m totally cool with that!

If you somehow didn’t recognize them from that trailer… and, y’know, their names popping up on screen… alongside Carell, Space Force also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Noah Emmerich, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard and more. The 10-episode first season is scheduled to debut on Netflix later this month on 29 May.

Last Updated: