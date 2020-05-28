Spotify removes its paltry 10,000 song limit from user libraries

Exactly how much music, is enough? It probably depends on who you speak to, but for many of us, the answer is simply that there is just never enough of your favourite tunes to go around. At least these days it is more viable than ever to listen to a lot of music, thanks to streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Whereas in the past your music listening habits were predetermined by either what was on the radio or what you could afford at Musica, these days you can get access to a wide library of music without needing to break the bank.

Take Spotify for example, which claims to have more than 50 million songs available to customers to stream at any time. To put that into perspective, if you were to try and listen to them all, you would die well before you got to the end of the Bjorn section of tracks. With that massive range available, you could only ever save up to 10 000 songs in your Spotify collection though. A limit that has now been finally removed.

This is no more. After today, you can add as many songs as you like to your Liked Songs on @Spotify



I've been working with a small team on the refactoring necessary to pull this off for a while now. Very happy to see this finally out. https://t.co/1nSExF5o3V — Felipe O. Carvalho (@_Felipe) May 26, 2020

Even though very few people have a favourite songs library of that size, fans have been requesting for the cap to be removed for many years and it appears that Spotify has finally listened. The new system only applies to the ability to save songs to your Spotify library. Individual playlists are still limited to 10,000 tracks, and users can only download up to 10,000 songs on each of their five different devices for offline listening.

Spotify’s announcement also notes that it may take a bit of time for the newly removed limit to roll out to all of its customers, so if you’re still seeing the old “Epic collection” error, you might just need to wait a bit longer.

Personally, I think 10,000 songs is plenty though with my own personal library outside of Spotify around that size I can easily see how people can reach that limit and still want more music. I guess given that we are also all spending more time in isolation, now has never been a better time to listen to more music.

Last Updated: