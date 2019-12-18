Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early reactions tease a rousing, conflicted sendoff to the saga

Tomorrow is Thursday the 19th December which to Star Wars fans means only one thing. The release of the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker. Hype is already as galactic as possible for many fans so the film has a lot to live up to. Many fans found The Last Jedi a polarising film, despite its many strengths and so there is a lot of expectation for J.J. Abrams to close out the epic 9 film saga in a way that does the movies justice, answers the many questions still left unanswered and doesn’t leave fans struggling with the balances of the force this time.

They already held the premier for the movie in the US and an embargo on early reactions (not official reviews) lifted last night, meaning that we can finally see just what others thought of the film. Is the force strong with this one, or has it run out of midichlorians and unable to work the same magic the franchise is known for? Well, let’s take a look at the many reactions below:

Just came out of the World Premiere of #TheRiseOfSkywalker WOW! I laughed. I cried. I cried again. What an incredible end to a saga that has lasted so many years. Thank you to Disney for inviting me and my mum along to the screening. — Alasdair (@AB140992) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker…OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry…. pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

I am still processing #TheRiseofSkywalker but omggggg I’m so happy and sad at the same time!!!!! JJ Abrams you’re my hero! Thank you so much for this movie. pic.twitter.com/dMmv3k8N6Z — Lauren Veneziani (@DCfilmgirl) December 17, 2019

Wow. Wow. Wow. #TheRiseOfSkywalker delivers. So much happens in this film it’s hard to get my head around. But it gets this epic ending right. So right. JJ Abrams and team nails it. And gives a whole new appreciation for The Last Jedi in the process. Please avoid sppolers! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 17, 2019

I might be in the minority on #TheRiseofSkywalker. I have a lot to say but will wait till after it has opened. pic.twitter.com/Pn9B18uTVk — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some.



I absolutely loved it.



And now I feel … pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before.



It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful.



It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole.



I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is rocky af at the start, but ultimately I had a pretty darn good time at the movies. It’s a whole lot of movie that ticks a lot of boxes. Maybe TOO many boxes. It ticked many of mine! It may tick some of yours! There will be many opinions! This is one of them! — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what's going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019

Well… #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a drastic departure from TLJ, but also not as invigorating as TFA. It is a movie packed with action (it’s seriously nonstop), but also jammed with fan service. @starwars fans – brace for the debates. pic.twitter.com/DjKo9ejRWw — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H December 17, 2019

Man does #TheRiseOfSkwalker MOVE. This film hits the ground running & doesn’t let up. JJ’s energy is all over this thing. A Last Crusade style adventure. The bromance between Poe & Finn steals the film. Felt a bit more concerned w/plot than character, tad rushed, good not great. pic.twitter.com/S4tbDhXG35 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 17, 2019

I’ve seen #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. It’s… a lot. There’s a lot I like and some I loved but overall my feelings are pretty mixed. It felt like an apology for The Last Jedi in some ways and a sequel to The Force Awakens in many, which I found frustrating. pic.twitter.com/6m8sOQWhTx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more.



Which I don’t necessarily think is a good thing.



I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it. pic.twitter.com/dOYAP6Ntbi — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

I’m still processing #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense. Need to see it again pic.twitter.com/NcgBbAeCVx — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to 🤔. some faves: jannah 💜, d-0 💚, finn of course 🖤. and what a lovely send off for our general leia 💕🚀💫 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

So, I'm not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you're expecting.



So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I'll miss the Skywalker saga. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies – a LOT happens – and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

It isn’t a perfect movie and I’m sure I’ll find plenty to nitpick in the days and weeks ahead but right now I’m grinning from ear to ear. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/mPpg7Q74al — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker has a ton of content packed into one movie as well and wastes no time. It’s like two Star Wars movies in one. Lots of fan service bonuses too 😉 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

Ok. So @starwars will take you a while to unpack. Because it is PACKED. With action, emotion, surprises. It is a stunning achievement by @jjabrams and a gorgeous farewell that Star Wars fans will undoubtedly love. Tears, laughter and tons of HEART. #starwars #RiseofSkywalker — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 17, 2019

My favorite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters. The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

2/ There are SO many moments of pure audience delight. At one point in mid of #RiseofSkywalker, someone yelled "Yeah JJ!" and the whole audience erupted into cheers. This happened several more times.



It is the most 'original trilogy' movie since the 'original trilogy'. pic.twitter.com/qPd9LBzov4 — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019

Wow, that is a lot of different comments to digest. If one thing is certain, everyone has a strong emotional attachment to this movie, which is perhaps a good thing. There is mostly massive praise all round here at how J.J. Abrams has delivered a faithful and emotionally charged conclusion to the saga, but it will probably have its flaws too. One thing that stands out in a few of the reactions is how this movie does a disservice to The Last Jedi and puts the trilogy more in line with Abrams original plans for the trilogy that he started with The Force Awakens. Perhaps not a bad thing for certain fans, but a disconnect in the trilogy will likely annoy many people too.

If you’ve watched all the Star Wars movies before, there is no way you should miss out on this one. It’s a conclusion to some of the most iconic characters in cinema history and a story that spans over 40 years of pop culture. It is the cinematic event of the year and will give the Skywalkers we know and love, a rousing send-off.

Last Updated: